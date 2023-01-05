No break! Even without LeBron, Lakers win third in a row

nba_sem_freio_same_sem_lebron,_lakers_win_third_seguida

When the Lakers announced that LeBron James would be missing from the team in yesterday’s match against the Heat, few believed that the team could beat the Heat in their return to Los Angeles. However, the Lakers surprised and won their third straight game 112-109.

Without LeBron, and also Loonie Walker, other players had to call the game responsibility. Dennis Schroder was one of them leading the team with 32 points. Thomas Bryant continued his run of form and added 21 points and 9 rebounds, while Westbrook closed the night with 21 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds off the bench to help the Lakers go 17-21 this season.

The team started at an intense pace, with a nine-point lead in the first period. In the second, the Heat took advantage of the lack of players in the key to complicate the game for the Lakers. With the two teams trading baskets, the Lakers’ lead dropped to just four points.

In the very volatile third period, the Lakers stayed in the game and entered the final period with a scare. Dennis Schroder sprained his ankle and after appearing to be in a lot of pain, he returned to the game and continued to show the momentum of the first half.

Schroder was the Lakers guy scoring 32 points, taking 8 of 15 of his shots, being 4 of 7 from three points and 12 of 14 from the free throw line. The German was crucial in the last period scoring 14 points.

The Lakers, despite facing several problems, are going through a good moment and now they will need to keep their pace if they want to leave the bottom of the West. Now the team has the fifth rest and faces the Hawks this Friday still in Los Angeles.

