Not only for being world champion, the low blow that the Argentine national team dealt in the CBF

Messi lifts the cup and Argentines celebrate the world title

January 04, 2023 · 4:15 pm

THE Argentina won the world Cup of 2022 against Franceand confirmed the great phase that has been going through since 2021. Lionel Messi and company won their third title in just over a year, after winning the Copa America against Brazil at the Maracanã in 2021, when he ended a 28-year fast without winning any title, and the very final Against the Italychampion of euro cupin wembleyin June last year.

The squad led by Lionel Scaloni defeated the current champions commanded by Didier Deschampsand the former right-back, who played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany as a player, became the third Argentine coach to lift the World Cup, alongside Cesar Luis Menotti (1978) and Carlos Bilardo (1986).

Lionel Messi celebrates the Copa America

This star also meant the 22nd title in the history of Argentina, which opened a lead of two titles for the Brazilian team and confirmed world leadership in this regard. From 2012 onwards, these three titles were the only ones won by the albiceleste, while the canary team won the Confederations Cup from 2013 to Copa America 2019 and two editions of Olympic Gamesin 2016 and 2020.

Discussions aside

Of course, the historical table of titles continues to generate a deep debate about which championships should be counted as official or not. Although it’s from conmebol and the UEFAa FIFA still hasn’t publicly recognized it, as it did with the world Cupa Copa America and the euro cup. The South American entity does not consider the extinct Confederations Cup nor the Olympics (the second one is disputed by a team made up mostly of young people).