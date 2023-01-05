Nottingham newspaper is excited about Scarpa’s debut: ‘Lots of potential’

Former Palmeiras entered the 2nd half in Nottingham Forest’s victory over Southampton in the Premier League

After leaving the palm trees at the end of last season, Gustavo Scarpafinally debuted at Nottingham Forest this Wednesday (4). He entered the second stage of 1-0 win over Southampton and on Premier League played for 19 minutes, contributing 11 touches on the ball.

The Brazilian’s performance was highlighted in the local press. The Nottingham newspaper praised the midfielder, awarding a note 7.5.

”A really exciting debut. Some positive moments that showed he has a lot of promise”wrote the diary.

In the match, Scarpa had 7 pass attempts, with 5 correct, 1 foul suffered and 1 shot blocked by the Brazilian defender Lyanco.

A curiosity is that all the midfielder’s pass attempts in Forest’s attacking field were correct, with the 2 errors being in the defensive midfield region.

On your social networks, the Brazilian celebrated his official debut for the team.

“At least fifteen years DREAMING of this moment!!! God is too good. Debuting in the Premier League with a win,” he wrote.