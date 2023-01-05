Nubank can release a limit of up to R$5 thousand for you today (05/01); see how to get yours

O Nubank is one of the most requested digital banks in the country. This is because fintech has several services and advantages, such as the zero annuity credit card. However, the release of credit does not always please customers, as it can be much lower than expected.

Thinking about it, the Nubank started to provide a tool that partially or completely reserves the balance to be used as credit. In this way, the customer who wants to make a purchase worth BRL 600, for example, can deposit the amount in his account and reserve it as a credit limit.

It is important to note that the amount deposited in the account and used as credit is unavailable for use until the card bill is paid. After making the payment, the amount is released, leaving it to the customer’s discretion how the money will be used. If payment is not made by the due date, the bank will use the reserved balance to settle the invoice.

O Nubankinformed that the customer can use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function of building limit on the credit card. In addition, the customer can make national and international purchases, both in person and virtually.

How to use the tool at Nubank?

First, access the application Nubank; Enter the credit cards menu; Click on the “Adjust limit” option; Finally, tap “Reserve as a limit” and enter the desired amount.

Advantages of the new feature

Although it does not seem so advantageous for some customers, considering that it is the customer who sets his own limit, the function can be very useful for those who do not have pre-approved credit.

“This card works like this for one simple reason: instead of denying you access to a credit card, we are enabling you to build a credit history with us: by setting aside a limit and paying your bill for a while, our system can make a new future analysis based on your behavior and, with more information, grant you a pre-approved limit”, explains Nubank.

How to increase your credit limit on Nubank?

First, to define the limit value that each customer will have available, the digital bank uses a technology based on algorithms.

In this way, those who do not have good financial conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.

Tips for increasing your Nubank card limit

Avoid delaying the payment of bills and invoices;

Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate revolving credit;

Keep monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.

In addition, another factor that can help the client is not having a dirty name in credit protection bodies, such as SPC and Serasa. Being negative causes the credit score to drop quickly, consequently decreasing the chances of winning a higher limit.