Nyx: Dell imagines game console to play and even work

Dell gained attention last year when it unveiled – through its Alienware brand – the Concept Nyx, a gaming console concept that would act as a central hub in your home, allowing you to play games on any connected screen in the home. Now, the company wants to expand the use of this device beyond games, also reaching other forms of entertainment and even your work.

The news is being presented in time for CES 2023. To show that Nyx still runs games, Dell showed a new control, the Concept Nyx Controller, but the accessory arrives accompanied by a 3D desktop environment called Concept Nyx Spatial Input and also a new camera, the Concept Nyx Spatial Camera, for mixed reality experiences.

Concept Nyx Controller

The new controller for the Nyx is very reminiscent of a Pro or Elite version of console controllers, as companies don’t care about the price of conceptual products. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the start button, haptic feedback and all sorts of functions to help navigate the menus. One unique feature that’s especially important to Nyx is that you can point the controller at a connected device to instantly sync it to it and play games right there.

Source: XDA-Developers

Concept Nyx Spatial Input and Concept Nyx Spatial Camera

Here is the great expansion of Concept Nyx. The hardware now has a virtual environment, which is the Spatial Input. It’s like an operating system, like Windows, but especially geared towards 3D screens. It is also compatible with the Concept Nyx Stylus.

Source: XDA-Developers

The camera, in turn, is made to recreate the user’s expressions and gestures in a virtual world, with the aim of creating a mixed reality environment in the future. It is made to work together with the Concept Nyx Companion, a tablet to carry your virtual reality content wherever you go.