O Globo suggests Lula “search for unvaccinated people”

In an editorial published this Monday (2), the newspaper O Globo defended that the Lula government (PT) carry out a search to identify unvaccinated people with the aim of raising awareness and encouraging them to get immunized. The idea is to “take advantage of moments when the citizen has contact with State agents”, or even go “to the homes of the families” in question.

– It is necessary to encourage the population to get vaccinated. Not only with publicity campaigns, but in an active way: going to families’ homes or taking advantage of moments when citizens have contact with State agents, whether registering to receive benefits, looking for a health unit, enrolling in a public school , obtain a passport or report for mandatory military service. No opportunity can be wasted to convince those who are resistant or careless that vaccines are reliable and help to avoid deaths or dramatic sequelae for life – defended the journal.

In the text, O Globo describes the drop in vaccination coverage during the Bolsonaro (PL) government as “frightening”.

– In the polio vaccine, it dropped from 84.4% in 2016 to 70.9% in 2021. In the first dose of the MMR vaccine (against measles, mumps and rubella), from 95.4% to 74.8% in the same period . In the pentavalent (against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenza type b bacteria), the decrease was from 89.3% to 71.4%. With most viruses or bacteria, coverage needs to reach 95% or more for the population’s level of protection to stop the spread of the disease – argues the newspaper.

The editorial also notes that, in the case of Covid-19, only 49.9% of the population took the booster dose.

– It is urgent for the new government to create programs to go after Brazilians who fail to get vaccinated, running the risk of getting sick and dying from preventable illnesses. Succumbing to ignorance is an inadmissible setback – emphasizes O Globo.

