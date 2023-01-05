One more cut: YouTube launches rules that reduce the monetization of gameplays

So that we understand better, YouTube is limiting the monetization of gameplay videos that show human corpses for non-educational purposes, as is the case with several games like The Last of Us, Resident Evil, Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol.

The new rules implemented on November 30, 2022 also state that these Graphics and profanity cannot be displayed in the first 8 seconds of the video.

However, these games should not be the only ones affected, as the new rules are retroactive, that is, they also apply to videos already published on YouTube, which may have their monetization reduced from now on.

In addition, YouTube also reports that video monetization can be cut in gameplays with game characters using drugs, trafficking or any type of related transaction. Dangerous acts involving minors are also subject to reduced monetization and platform punishments.