OnePlus 11 goes from zero to 50% battery after just 10 minutes in the socket | Cell

The OnePlus 11 was officially presented this Wednesday (4), after serial leaks that could create a robust perspective of what was to come. For figures starting at 3,999 yuan, equivalent to R$ 3,170 in direct conversion, the cell phone was announced only in the Chinese market. The other versions, with more space for data, can reach 4,999 yuan (R$ 3,970). As much as access to the model is restricted, the expectation is that it will land on the global market soon, on February 7th.

The first premium phone unveiled by the OnePlus brand this year features components such as the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and storage that can vary between 256 GB and 512 GB. To complete this part of the specifications, it is worth highlighting the RAM memory that can reach 16 GB, which would meet the desires of very demanding users.

2 of 4 OnePlus 11 is presented to the Chinese market — Photo: Reproduction/91Mobiles OnePlus 11 is presented to the Chinese market — Photo: Reproduction/91Mobiles

The triple photographic set should also catch the public’s attention. The main sensor takes 50 megapixel photos, the ultra wide takes 48 megapixel records with a wide angle, and the telephoto camera takes close portraits with 32 megapixels. Users will be able to take 16-megapixel selfies.

In addition to the expectation caused by the lens specifications, the photographic set is also highlighted for being the result of a partnership with Hasselblad, a Swedish camera manufacturer known for the quality – and high cost – of the material sold.

3 of 4 Detail of the OnePlus 11 circular camera module — Photo: Diculgação/OnePlus Detail of the OnePlus 11 circular camera module — Photo: Diculgação/OnePlus

Another feature that highlights OnePlus’ flagship is support for fast charging that reaches a power of 100 W. It is used to replenish the battery that contains 5,000 mAh of capacity. Despite having a fast wired recharge technology, the phone gives up the wireless version, which may disappoint fans of the modality.

The new OnePlus 11 reformulates features seen in the previous generation, especially at the rear. That’s because the rectangular camera module gave way to a round solution to house lenses. The colors available for the finish are black and green, and additional features mention 5G internet, Bluetooth 5.3 and Android 13 + OxygenOS 13 system.

4 of 4 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 — Photo: Disclosure/OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro 2 — Photo: Disclosure/OnePlus

Along with the cell phone, the company also introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 premium headset. The composition includes 11 mm dynamic drivers and 6 mm flat diaphragm drivers, promising a good sound experience. In addition, the device invests in noise cancellation, protection against water and dust IP54 and connectivity provided by Bluetooth in version 5.3.

The battery can last between five and nine hours, depending on the form and resources used. The charge of the case, in turn, reaches 39 hours of autonomy after a complete recharge. The item can be found, for now, in the Chinese market, for around 899 yuan (R$ 710).