Out of a Wish chapter summary airing Thursday, January 5th



Playback – TV Globo

Editor – TV Observatory





01/04/2023 15:30

01/04/2023 15:30

Summary of chapter 64 of the novel Out of a Wishby Gilberto Braga and Alcides Nogueira, which will be shown on Thursday (5), at 3:30 pm (alternative time slot at 11:45 pm), on the channel Alive.

Read more

Inácio helps Ester to take off her wet clothes, but the two resist the temptation. Idalina tells Leopoldo to find a way to fetch Luzia to help her with her plan to marry Inácio and Alice.

The Baron stays overnight at the inn to shelter from the rain. Still at the cabin, Incio catches a fish for him and Ester. Alice tries to talk to Abelardo and is once again ignored.

Baro arrives at home, asks Ester how the night was and confesses to her. Jesus warns the Baron about the plague on Higino’s plantation, but the Baron is suspicious.

Idalina asks Luzia who has her letter and Luzia bargains for her manumission and says she saw it in Palmira’s room. Ester and Inácio can’t resist anymore and kiss.

At an association meeting, Higino says that everyone should burn the plantation to prevent the plague from spreading. Sobral is unhappy about losing his plantation and Abelardo consoles him.

Higino celebrates the victory and success of his plan. Sobral tells Inácio that they will have to start from scratch and that they are ruined.

This post Summary of the chapter of Fora de Um Dinheiro that airs Thursday, January 5th was first published on Observatório da TV.