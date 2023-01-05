Owner of mansion where Bolsonaro hides in Florida received Emergency Aid in the pandemic

Bolsonaro is on the runsince the 30th of December in Florida in a condominium of Brazilians in Orlando, desperate with the possibility of being arrested along with his children in Brazil. The former president is staying in a mansion owned by the company famous family, opened on April 30, 2020 by former MMA fighter Jose Aldo and his wife, Vivianne Pereira Oliveira, who received Emergency Aid irregularly throughout 2020.

According to Transparency Portal, the owner of the mansion where the former president flees Brazilian justice received Emergency Aid of R$600 between May and October 2020. In the remaining months of the first pandemic year, she received another R$1,200 in three installments of R$300. The report of Forum Magazine checked Vivianne’s exposed data and found, by crossing information with another company opened by the couple, in Brazil, that it is the same CPF.

While receiving the benefit, intended for the most socially and economically vulnerable sectors of Brazilian society, the company opened by Vivianne and her husband bought the mansion for US$754,000, on June 29, 2020. The information was brought to the public exclusively by two journalists; one of them is Diego Feijó de Abreu and the other could not be identified through their social networks. As soon as it is, we will update this note with due credit.

Bolsonaro benefited José Aldo’s NGO

The former president’s government signed an agreement that provides for the transfer of R$ 200,000 from the Ministry of Citizenship to the JAJ Institute, an NGO chaired by José Aldo. The agreement, which provides for the holding of the Jiu-Jitsu Citizenship Cup in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), was signed on October 5, 2022, between the first and second rounds of the elections.

The proposal for the formulation of the agreement was made through an individual parliamentary amendment by Bolsonarist federal deputy Felício Laterca (PP-RJ), according to a report by Paulo Motoryn, in Brasil de Fato.

According to the Transfer Agreements and Contracts Management System (Siconv), the transfer of BRL 199,998.55 must be made in a single installment, through the National Secretariat for Sports (in the Lula government, the portfolio returned to being a ministry, with ahead Ana Moser).

The payment to José Aldo’s NGO has not yet been finalized, as the JAJ Institute presented a bank account at Banco do Brasil that needs to be regularized in order to receive the amount. Even so, the amount was already reserved by the previous government and could not be invested in other initiatives.

The agreement points out that José Aldo’s project has a date to be completed: by October 5, 2023. The deadline for accountability is December 4. There is no confirmation whether the agreement will be maintained during the Lula (PT) government.

José Aldo has been a supporter of Bolsonaro since the 2018 elections, when he recorded a video supporting the then presidential candidate.