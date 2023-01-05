Palacios should travel later this week to deal with Colo-Colo

Carlos Palacios is close to returning to Chilean football. Colo-Colo is negotiating with Vasco to hire the Chilean midfielder.

The club’s interest is old and was reported again by portals in Chile this Wednesday. The ge found that the negotiation is advanced and that Palacios can travel later this week.

Vasco invested US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 8 million) in Palacios and wants to recover what it spent. However, the club understands that there is no more climate for the Chilean in the team and evaluates the best way to negotiate with Colo-Colo, which has low investment power.

The Chilean team already wanted to count on Palacios for the Supercopa de Chile, on January 15, when they will face Magallanes.

indiscipline problems

The climate for Palacios no Vasco is not good since last year, when he was hired. He didn’t adapt to Rio and started just five of the 24 games he played in Série B. The player himself sometimes thought about looking for another club for this season.

The presence of Maldonado, Barbieri’s assistant, was expected to help recover Palacios. Also from Chile, the former defensive midfielder had a good spell and adapted to Brazilian football.

But, in the last few weeks, the midfielder presented some indiscipline problems that did not please Vasco. In late December, Palacios missed one practice and was late for another. He took the ear, but the fact further deteriorated his relationship with the club.

While on vacation, Palacios was involved in a controversy in Chile and was arrested for threatening his wife, according to the local press. Later, the midfielder posted that “everything was a misunderstanding”. On December 12, the player showed up normally for the pre-season.