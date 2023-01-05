Palmeiras lends base side to rival in Libertadores until the end of 2023

Young player was loaned by Alviverde last season

O Strength announced on Tuesday the signing of left-back Lucas Esteves near to palm trees. The loan agreement is valid until December 31, 2023, with an option to purchase at the end of the contract.

The athlete was revealed by Palmeiras, where he was champion of Brazil’s Cup and two-time champion of Conmebol Libertadores. However, he never managed to establish himself in the São Paulo team. A total of 27 games were played. In search of space, the player was loaned to Colorado Rapidsgives Major League Soccer.

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Lucas played for the North American team during the last two seasons. The athlete returns to national football after being elected the young player of the year by his former club. In all there were 46 games – between MLS and the Concacaf Champions League – two goals and two assists.

Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, explained that the left-back position was lacking in the Leon squad: “For the left-back position, we intended to hire two players. After Juninho left, we hired Bruno Pacheco and Lucas Esteves came up as an opportunity. He is an athlete that was already listed by us, but it didn’t seem likely, he was in the United States. However, with his return to Palmeiras, we were contacted, and very quickly, the Football Department understood that it was a name that had the profile”, said Marcelo.

At Fortaleza, Lucas Esteves will have the opportunity to compete, in addition to national competitions (BrasileirãoCopa do Brasil and Estado), the Libertadores of America.

“He is a young athlete with a good offensive characteristic, so he will kind of complement himself with Bruno Pacheco. So, we introduced him to Vojvoda, who did not know the player directly because he was out of the country. He looked at it, liked it, got information, exhausted himself in the analysis of videos to be sure of an athlete who would be within the characteristics he likes.