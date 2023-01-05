Part 2 advances release date

Dune: Part 2film directed by the acclaimed Denis Villeneuvereceived a new release date: the film will arrive a little earlier in theaters and will premiere in November 3, 2023. The information was given by deadline this Tuesday (11).

This is not the first time that the film has suffered from a change in the opening schedule. In June, the Warner Bros. had announced that, instead of October, the second part of the adaptation would hit the big screen on November 17, 2023.

In DunePaul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family agrees to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with his mother’s help — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them due to his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Chalamet, returning from the original cast are names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and josh brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.

In July, the production made the start of filming official with a photo from the set. Dune: Part 2 is set to premiere on November 3, 2023.

