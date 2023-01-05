Paulo Henrique recalls meeting with Atlético fans: ‘Enchanting’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Paulo Henrique faced Atlético in 2021

Officially presented by Atlético this Wednesday (4/1), right-back Paulo Henrique recalled the first encounter with the Galo fans. In 2021, he was on the field in the defeat of Juventude by 2 to 0, by Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

On that occasion, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship – which would end with the title of Atlético -, Paulo Henrique was activated in the second half of the defeat of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. In the first official interview as a Galo player, the right-back recalled the night spent at Gigante da Pampulha.

“The crowd is really enchanting. In 2021, we came to play here in Mineiro and there were more than 60,000 people. We even joked that we couldn’t talk on the field within a distance of two meters, because the noise was immense”, he recalled. .

“Today, being here on this side is very rewarding. They are the 12th player, they support all the time, they sing and that will be very good for our team and for me too, because playing in a team with such fans is something wonderful”, he added. .

After agreeing to terminate his contract with Juventude, Paulo Henrique was hired free of charge by Atltico. The club from Rio Grande do Sul ended up being relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This will be the right-back’s first big career break.