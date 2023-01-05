Peñarol goes to Fifa against Palmeiras for debt related to the purchase of Piquerez; Verdão will try to settle by February

Palmeiras has not yet paid the amount referring to one of the installments for the purchase of left-back Joaquin Piquerez

O Penarol went to FIFA after the palm trees not settle a debt valued at 1 million dollars, about R$ 5.3 million, for the payment of one of the installments related to the purchase of the left-back Joaquin Piquerezhired by the club in August 2021. The information was found by ESPN this Thursday (5).

Due to the delay in payment, the amount, previously stipulated at R$ 5.3 million, was readjusted by 10% referring to the delay and interest, which means that the debt that Palmeiras has to pay is a slightly higher amount. to the original.

In addition to Peñarol, Defensor and River Plate, both from Uruguay, they have economic parts of the athlete. In October 2022, the ESPN anticipated that Palmeiras and Peñarol would hold meetings to try to solve the problem and that the Uruguayans were waiting for the payment of the debt before resorting to FIFA.

However, as there was no settlement of the amount, Peñarol sought the highest entity in world football. THE ESPN found out that Palmeiras is aware of the complaint of the carbonero club with FIFA and that it will propose to the Uruguayans that the payment of the amount be made between the months of January and February of 2023.

Verdão’s idea is not to let the situation get even more difficult, which could lead to possible future bigger problems for the club. Hired in July 2021 by Palmeiras, Piquerez cost something around US$ 3.8 million (R$ 19.77 million).

At the time, the São Paulo club sewed an agreement to pay the left-back in four installments, until the end of 2025. Palmeiras pays Peñarol a monthly installment for the acquisition of Piquerez and only one is in arrears. THE ESPN it also found out that Verdão suffered from a ‘cash flow’ problem and therefore was unable to make the payment on that date.