“Pioneer” surfer dies in the giant waves of Nazaré

“Experienced surfer will have fallen while surfing”. He was towed to the beach already in cardiac arrest

A surfer died this Thursday at Praia do Norte, in the municipality of Nazaré. The statement from the National Maritime Authority reports that the victim is of Brazilian nationality, something confirmed by a source from the City Council to CNN Portugal. The municipality did not want to reveal his identity, but said he was a “pioneer” in giant wave surfing.

CNN Portugal found out that he is a 47-year-old surfer who will have family in the north of Portugal, and this Thursday will have been the first time he surfed in Nazaré this year.

According to the captain of the Port of Nazaré, in the district of Leiria, the man “was towed to the beach by a colleague on a jet ski, already in cardiac arrest”, having been rescued immediately on the beach by the lifeguards who integrate the surf support device towed and then by the crew of an INEM ambulance, called to the location.

None of the life support maneuvers were successful, and death was eventually declared on the spot, this being the first death linked to giant wave surfing on that beach.

The body will be transported to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Leiria. The Maritime Police psychology office was also activated to provide support to the victim’s relatives.

The alert for the accident was given at 16:16 and INEM, Nazaré Firefighters and the Maritime Authority were operational at the scene.