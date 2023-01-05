“Possibility of him returning to…”; Last-minute bombshell about Alexsandro’s future drives Santos fans crazy and backstage leaks

THE saints continues to be involved in some transfer market speculation. However, players who have passed through the team are also being protagonists. One such case is winger Alex Sandro, who is leaving his current club. He is a player with an open future.

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, left-back Alex Sandro, from Juventus, Italy, and the Brazilian national team, should not return to Brazilian football now. As he is still young and playing at a high level, the tendency is for the player to continue playing abroad, especially due to his financial situation.

“Talking about Alex Sandro, left-back for the Brazilian national team, a starter throughout the World Cup, he is only 31 years old. He does not stay at Juventus, in Italy, with a contract ending now on June 30, speculation grows about the possibility of him returning to Brazilian football”informed the journalist.

“I already confess to you that I see little chance of this happening. Only 31 years old, an absolute starter for 8 seasons at Juventus, his time at Porto had also been great. He has almost 300 caps, a player who defends well and doesn’t occupy a foreign spot abroad. I have the impression that, despite not staying at Juventus, there will be good proposals for him and much more advantageous from a financial point of view than any that may come from Brazilian football.”completed.

Nicola ended his speech by highlighting that so far there have been no Brazilian proposals to repatriate the athlete. “No club here has yet contacted us to open negotiations, although Alexsandro can already sign a pre-contract. What exists at the moment are fans of several teams asking for the signing of Alex Sandro”.