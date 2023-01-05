Premieres awaited in cinema range from sequels to children’s

posted on 01/05/2023 06:26 / updated on 01/05/2023 06:32



(credit: Playback/Youtube Warner Bros. Pictures Brazil)

As expected, after the films that will kick off the film awards season, see The Fabelmans (by Steven Spielberg) and The whale (by Darren Aronofsky), cinema, in 2023, embarks on a journey towards box office collection, with an endless chain of sequels to old hits, in a calendar that contemplates the seventh Mission Impossible, Scream 6, Fast & Furious 10, Creed III, John Wick 4 and Rambo 6.

Until November, when it arrives Dune: Part 2 (by Denis Villeneuve), one of the most anticipated films of 2023, full of problematic plots and the spirit of revenge of the protagonist Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), and with an increased cast by Austin Butler (Elvis), Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux , the path of moviegoers is long, almost endless. It includes, again, another film with Chalamet: Wonka, a musical prequel, inspired by the literature of Roald Dahl, and also starring Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins, in which the iconic Willy Wonka meets the famous Oompa-Loompas.

In an equally fanciful line, The Little Mermaid, in May it will make history, with the first black actress cast as a Disney princess. In the film by Rob Marshall (Chicago), Halle Bailey emerges as Ariel, singing new songs created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. In addition to the remake, cinema practically, half a century after the bang of The Exorcist, you will see the demon Pazuzu in action again. With a script co-written by Peter Sattler, director David Gordon Green (who recalibrated the Halloween franchise) revives dramas once experienced by little Regan (Linda Blair). In the new plot, which has Leslie Odom Jr. and arrives in October, the lady of the North American cinema Ellen Burstyn returns to the role of Chris McNeil (the mother of the possessed Regan). Check out other movie bets packaged for success.

there is imagination

In addition to mere sequels, the year will also embrace plots in which characters multiply into versions of themselves and still inhabit multiverses. In July, the movie-event Barbie, scripted by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. In it, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play Barbie and Ken, in a world cohabited by versions by actors Simu Liu and Simer Nef, among others. In June, Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts will bring three variations of the robots, in a past of the terrestrial era, disputing movie theaters with animated versions, to be seen in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.

playing with luck

A climate of dispute is established with the adaptation of the video game plot to be seen in Super Mario Bros. The animation (scheduled for April) features the plumber Mario (Chris Pratt), struggling to rescue his brother Luigi, in a kingdom that has Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the irascible King Bowser (Jack Black) among its inhabitants. Also out of the game (but from RPG), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels (mid-April attraction) aligns spellcasters and barbarians on the hunt for a powerful relic. In the film, actors such as Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez. Without Jennifer Lawrence, November will bring the expected prequel: The Hunger Games: The ballad of songbirds and snakes.

On DC’s bookshelf

Even with all the delay and turmoil surrounding actor Ezra Miller, The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters in June. Still under the brand of the DC universe, in March, it’s time to Shazam! Gods Fury, with stars Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren incorporating ventral figures in the plot in which the powers come to the group of orphans who surround the character of Asher Angel. DC will also attack on screen with the feature Blue Beetle, which highlights the Latin character Jaime Reyes (in charge of Xolo Maridueña, from the Cobra Kai series). Contact with an unusual scarab transforms the course of Jaime and the film by Puerto Rican Angel Manuel Soto. In the film, scheduled for August, Bruna Marquezine plays Penny, loved by Jaime, and Susan Sarandon will be a villain.

remodeled reality

June and July, respectively, will bring Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate and Oppenheimer, both with exploration of fundamental facts in the course of humanity. Still under the executive production of Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones deals, in the 1960s, with the space race, with prominent roles for Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas. Based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American who was one of the creators of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s (Tenet) latest rogue. With Cillian Murphy as the protagonist, the film also highlights Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

On the wave of suspense

A series of mysteries will take off, starting in May, when Martin Scorsese’s newest film, Flower Moon Killers, hit the screens, headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Crimes involving material wealth and members of the Osage Indian nation heighten interest. September will bring A haunting in Venicethird adventure of inspector Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) and which invests in the adaptation of Hallowe’en Party by the British Agatha Christie. Riccardo Scamarico, Tina Fey and Jamie Dornan stand out in the cast. In the mild line of terror and suspense, haunted mansion (August attraction) is directed by Justin Simien (dear white people). In Walt Disney’s copy of mere entertainment, Rosario Dawson plays Gabbie who leaves with her son (Chase Dillon’s role) for an unsafe habitat. Both will have the help of a priest, a paranormal and a historian to get rid of scares inside a mansion animated by supernatural forces. A deluxe cast will bring Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito and Owen Wilson.

for the marveletes

The month of February will mark the entry into the scene of the fifth phase of the Marvel universe, with the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) begins to torment the Quantum Realm in which several personalities from the comics are placed, including Evangeline Lily and Paul Rudd. for may, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring the end of James Gunn (current co-CEO of DC, alongside Peter Safran). On the agenda will be the origin of Rocky Racum and the expected return of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Women beyond powerful will be in Nia DaCosta’s film (The Candyman Legendfrom 2021): The Marvels, attraction of July. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), in the plot, joins Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Overlapping powers, they take turns in the adventure in which Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) also appears.