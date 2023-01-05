President of Santos issues letter of thanks for the dedication of all at Pelé’s funeral

This Thursday, the president of Santos, Andres Rueda, released a letter of thanks for the commitment and dedication of everyone involved so that Pelé had a farewell “worthy of his royalty and his grandeur, not only as an athlete, but as a citizen”. .

The representative highlighted the difficulty that the club faced in recent days to organize everything in the best possible way, since being veiled in Vila Belmiro was a request from the King himself.

“In a moment of such emotion and sadness, Santos goes public to thank the commitment and dedication of everyone involved so that Edson Arantes do Nascimento, our King of Football, had, in Vila Belmiro, a farewell worthy of his royalty and his grandeur, not only as an athlete, but as a citizen,” he wrote.

“When the family came to us, at the request of Edson himself, we started a meticulous plan, so that the fans, subjects of the king, were received with the affection that he always had with everyone. And that feeling, that devotion, involved many sectors, all of them. aware and determined to do their best. The last few days were intense, from planning to execution. We had no parameters for how the wake would be, after all we were talking about an icon of world sport”, he expanded.

The wake lasted 24 hours. More than 250,000 people passed through the alvinegro stadium. Despite the high number, everything went very smoothly. The event started at 10 am (Brasília time) last Monday and ended at 10 am on Tuesday.

In addition to the general public, Vila Belmiro received several authorities. Among the names were Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of the State of São Paulo, and Ricardo Nunes, mayor of Sao Paulo.

“We were able to serve the public, the authorities, including the President of the Republic and the President of FIFA, and the press from 31 countries, so that Pelé would have a dignified tribute, which, like his achievements throughout his life, would be marked in history. When we do something to highlight the good, with love, will, dedication, commitment, everything has to work out”, wrote Rueda.

The president of Peixe also took the opportunity to thank all the employees who worked at the event, including the authorities that made the whole structure possible, such as the Military Police and the Fire Department, who helped in the procession through the streets of the city of Santos.

“We have to thank everyone at the Club. Our employees spared no effort to organize everything and provide the best possible service to those who arrived at this very exciting moment. Employees without sleep, coming to help even on vacation, donating themselves, imbued with a feeling of gratitude for having King Pelé as part of Santos”, he said.

“I would also like to thank the members of our Management Committee, present to assist in the arrival of the numerous authorities in Vila Belmiro; the Club’s advisors; the partners, who offered to collaborate; our athletes; the Municipality of Santos, with various bodies and secretariats involved in holding the wake; the State Government, in particular the Military Police, collaborating in a more than special way on these days, the Fire Department; and of course, our associates, supporters and the general public, who gave true demonstrations of love to our great idol”, he added.

Finally, Rueda once again thanked Pelé’s family, who trusted Santos so that the King could say goodbye in the best possible way.

“We cannot fail to mention the family, for fully trusting our club for this last and great tribute to King Pelé, which we were honored and proud to do on the pitch, where he enchanted the world. Pelé was revered, once again , in your home”, he concluded.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos on

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Read the letter in full:

In a moment of such emotion and sadness, Santos FC publicly thanks the commitment and dedication of everyone involved so that Edson Arantes do Nascimento, our King of Football, had, in Vila Belmiro, a farewell worthy of his royalty and his greatness, not only as an athlete, but as a citizen.

When the family came to us, at Edson’s request, we started a meticulous plan, so that the fans, subjects of the king, would be received with the affection that he always had for everyone. And that feeling, that devotion, involved many sectors, all aware and determined to do their best.

The last few days have been intense, from planning to execution. We had no parameters for how the wake would be, after all we were talking about an icon of world sport.

We were able to serve the public, the authorities, including the President of the Republic and the President of FIFA, and the press from 31 countries, so that Pelé would have a dignified tribute, which, like his achievements throughout his life, would be marked in history.

When we do something to highlight the good, with love, will, dedication, commitment, it has everything to work out.

We used common sense, with everyone following what was established and this was one of the main components for the farewell to take place in a special way.

At this point, we have to thank everyone at the Club. Our employees spared no efforts to organize everything and provide the best possible service to those arriving at this very exciting time. Sleepless employees, coming to help even on vacation, giving themselves, imbued with a feeling of gratitude for having King Pelé as part of Santos FC.

Also thank the members of our Management Committee, present to help with the arrival of the numerous authorities in Vila Belmiro; to the advisors of the Club; to the partners, who offered to collaborate; to our athletes; the Municipality of Santos, with various agencies and secretariats involved in carrying out the wake; to the State Government, especially the Military Police, collaborating in a more than special way on these days, to the Fire Department; and of course, to our associates, supporters and the public in general, who gave true demonstrations of love to our great idol.

A special thank you also goes to the press, which was present for much longer than 24 hours, as well as our employees, which helped to enhance this tribute to our eternal idol.

We cannot fail to mention the family, for fully trusting our Club for this last and great tribute to King Pelé, which we were honored and proud to do on the pitch, where he enchanted the world. Pelé was revered, once again, in his home.

Finally, everyone who, in some way, did their best to make everything go well, even in such a difficult time. It was all as it should be, the way the king wanted it.

He rested, deservedly, in peace.

Thank you all. He sure is happy.

And always remembering, it was Edson who left, because Pelé is immortal!



Check out this and other videos at

More videos on

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment