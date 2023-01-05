Preta Gil will be the official godmother of the ‘2nd Solidarity Bazaar’ by influencer Kleiton Barros | savior

Preta Gil, 48, will be the godmother of ‘Bazar do Kleiton’, the second charity event organized by the influencer Kleiton Barros , which will take place on December 10, at Shopping Bela Vista, in Salvador, Bahia. The host blogger, who has more than 132,000 followers, explained that the purpose of the action is to raise funds to help two philanthropic institutions, ‘Creche Vó Flor’ and ‘Centro Cultural Nós por Nós’, respectively.

“Holding this solidarity bazaar has always been my dream and goal. Its purpose is to help institutions that need this support and that is why all income will go to them,” he explained.

With the support of Preta Gil, the influencer showed enthusiasm in working with the singer at the charity event. “I am very happy to be able to count on the support of my godmother, my singer Preta Gil. It is true that when I made the invitation, at the same time, Pretinha cordially accepted. And then, I left prepared for everything, but it’s done with a lot of love and affection.”, said Kleiton.