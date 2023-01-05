Prime Gaming reveals January’s free games and content

THE amazon revealed the January 2023 offer calendar for subscribers of Prime Gaming. As usual, the service will bring various offers, games and free content, with The Evil Within 2 as a highlight, in addition to content for Valorant, FIFA 23 and more.

Check out all the news of the month:

free games

In all, six titles are available for free to subscribers.

The Evil Within 2 (GOG) – From the mind of Shinji Mikami, play Detective Sebastian Castellanos and descend into the nightmarish world of STEM to save Lily, his daughter. There, you’ll have to rely on your detective acumen to survive.

– From the mind of Shinji Mikami, play Detective Sebastian Castellanos and descend into the nightmarish world of STEM to save Lily, his daughter. There, you’ll have to rely on your detective acumen to survive. Beat Cop (GOG) – Go back in time in this retro pixel art style game, inspired by 1980s cop shows, to find out who framed you for murder, playing as Jack Kelly, an ordinary cop from the streets of New York.

– Go back in time in this retro pixel art style game, inspired by 1980s cop shows, to find out who framed you for murder, playing as Jack Kelly, an ordinary cop from the streets of New York. Faraway 2 (Amazon Games) – Escape from this planet called Earth in this side scrolling game. Navigate through the beautiful, dark and stunning environment, where you’ll have to face obstacles and fight to stay on solid ground.

– Escape from this planet called Earth in this side scrolling game. Navigate through the beautiful, dark and stunning environment, where you’ll have to face obstacles and fight to stay on solid ground. Breathedge (Amazon Games) – Survive in outer space with your immortal chicken, using navigation tools, piloting vehicles and controlling space stations to explore the wreckage and discover the truth behind the sudden crash of your spaceship.

– Survive in outer space with your immortal chicken, using navigation tools, piloting vehicles and controlling space stations to explore the wreckage and discover the truth behind the sudden crash of your spaceship. Lawn Mowing Simulator (Amazon Games) – Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the lawns of the British countryside by piloting a range of authentic mowers from renowned brands such as Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you expand your lawn care business.

– Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the lawns of the British countryside by piloting a range of authentic mowers from renowned brands such as Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you expand your lawn care business. Chicken Police – Paint it RED! (Amazon Games) – Seek redemption in this wild tale of love, death and chickens as you take on the roles of the Chicken Police in this noir adventure set in a carefully crafted world and a story filled with absurdist humor.

exclusive content

Subscribers also get perks on games like Valotant, FIFA 23, call of duty and several others. In addition to the content already available on the official website, keep an eye out for what’s to come: