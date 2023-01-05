Prince Harry accuses William of physical assault in Meghan Markle row – News

Prince Harry claims his brother Prince William physically assaulted him during an argument over his relationship with Meghan Markle.

William reportedly called the former American actress “difficult, rude and abrasive” during the fight that took place in 2019 at the royal residence of Nottingham Cottage, where Harry lived. Harry said his brother had adopted the “press narrative” about his wife.

The revelation was made in a report by the prince published in his autobiography, Sparea book that will be released worldwide on the 10th, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, which obtained a copy.





“William grabbed me by the collar, broke my necklace and threw me to the ground”, says the prince about the fight with his brother.

“I fell into the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting me. I lay there for a moment, stunned, then got up and told him to get out.”

William then challenged his brother to fight back, but Harry declined. The heir to the British throne later returned to the scene, “looking contrite, and apologised,” Harry wrote, according to the excerpt, and his brother asked him not to tell Meghan about the “attack”.

Spokespersons for King Charles III and Prince William declined to comment on the Guardian report..





William and Harry were once seen as very close following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

But the brothers fell out when Harry married Meghan in 2018, and the two stepped down from royal duties to move to California two years later.

Since his departure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple is officially known, have made scathing criticisms of the royal family and the British monarchy, including accusations of racism, which William himself has rejected.



Last month, the six-part Netflix documentarywhich attracted record audiences, aired with new allegations, including that William had yelled at Harry during a crisis meeting to discuss his future.

Harry and Meghan’s main criticism is that royal aides have not only refused to fight back against hostile and inaccurate press coverage, but have also been complicit in leaking negative stories to protect other royals, most notably William.











