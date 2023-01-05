Putin gives in to pressure, orders ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia’s leader to stop bombing for two days on January 6 and 7 so people can enjoy Orthodox Christmas

Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Putin announces two-day ceasefire in Ukraine



Faced with appeals, the Kremlin informed this Thursday, 5th, that the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putinordered a two-day ceasefire in Ukraine, between the 6th and 7th of January. “In view of the call of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I direct the Russian Minister of Defense to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine, from 12:00 on January 6 of this year until at midnight on January 7,” Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin. The Russian leader had come under pressure from allies at home and abroad to end the Orthodox Christmas bombings. On Wednesday, 4, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church who is close to Putin, made a request to the leader. “I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, address all parties involved in the fratricidal conflict to ask them to establish a ceasefire and a Christmas truce,” he announced on the Church’s website. The 76-year-old Orthodox leader called for the guns to be silent on January 6 at 12:00 (7:00 GMT) until midnight on January 7 to 8 (7:00 GMT). According to him, this truce will allow the Orthodox “to attend masses on Christmas Eve and on the day of the birth of Christ” in Ukraine.

This message, however, may have little impact in Ukraine, which considers this appeal a “cynical trap” and a “propaganda element”. In recent years, the influence of the Patriarchate of Moscow has waned until the creation, between 2018 and 2019, of an independent Church of Russian religious tutelage. In May, shortly after the start of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church severed relations with Moscow. The ceasefire calls come days after a Ukrainian attack on New Year’s Eve killed at least 89 Russian soldiers in Makeyevka in the annexed Donetsk region. The Russian Army admitted this balance sheet, an unprecedented attitude, and was the target of harsh criticism.

In conversation with his Turkish ally, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin was also willing to negotiate a unilateral ceasefire in the war, however, he said that for that to happen, the Ukrainians need to meet Russian demands and accept “the new territorial realities” that have emerged. after the invasion of the country at the end of February – in September 2022, Moscow claimed the annexation of four regions it partially occupies in Ukraine, just as it had already done with the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in March 2014. conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Calls for peace and negotiations between Moscow and Kiev would have to be supported by a unilateral ceasefire,” the Turkish head of state told Putin in a telephone conversation, according to a statement released by Ankara. In his conversation with Erdogan, Putin again denounced the “destructive role of Western states” in the conflict. He accused Western countries of providing Kiev with “weapons and military equipment, operational information and targets”, according to a Kremlin statement. Despite the Russian position, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, refuses to negotiate with Russia while Putin is in power, insisting that the goal is to regain all occupied territories.