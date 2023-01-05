Radical wing of the Republican Party disobeys Trump and the US House experiences unprecedented paralysis

WASHINGTON – The US House of Representatives U.S has been experiencing an unprecedented state of paralysis for two days, in the face of the refusal of the most radical wing of the Republican party to support the deputy Kevin McCarthyfrom California, to preside over the House.

After rejecting the name of the parliamentarian three times on Tuesday, the group of 20 deputies – small, but with enough votes to block the choice – refused three more times to opt for a consensus, even in the face of appeals from its leader , the former president donald trump.

Faced with the impasse, the new legislature has not yet been sworn in. The legislative process is at a standstill, which means that no laws can be debated and thematic committees cannot be defined.

US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy attends the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the US Capitol Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP

This Wednesday, before the House began the new rounds of voting, Trump called on the far-right faction to support McCarthy in a bid to break the deadlock.. “It’s time for all of our great House Republicans to vote for Kevin, close the deal and achieve victory,” Trump posted on his social media earlier Wednesday. “Republicans, don’t turn a big victory into a huge, embarrassing defeat,” he said.

It was in vain. The group, which has made a series of demands considered unrealistic by the party leadership, chose in two votes not to support McCarthy. They range from privileges to command the legislative agenda to issues related to the budget and appointment of posts.

Before the fifth vote, Republican Lauren Boebert said Trump even called the defectors to say “they need to end this.” Boebert, who is among 20 Republicans who voted for Byron Donalds – McCarthy’s main opponent within the party – said Trump should do the opposite: call McCarthy, tell him he has no votes and should withdraw.

Without a president, the Chamber becomes, in practice, a sterile institution. Without sworn deputies, there are no parliamentarians to respond to an emergency or a crisis. Without the rules dictated by the president, there is no way for the legislative process to proceed either. Laws, resolutions and even the formation of committees are suspended. This is because the election of the president is the first step of any legislature.

Politicians from both parties began to worry about issues that go beyond the day-to-day legislative debate. “How is the help for voters in each district?” asked Republican Billy Long, from Missouri yesterday, who would leave office yesterday after losing the election. “Income tax, passports, day-to-day issues? Am I still in office until my successor is sworn in? Who’s taking care of the little shop?”

Some Democrats are mocking the crisis in the opposing party. Some of them even post pictures of popcorn buckets on Twitter to make fun of the situation. But others are starting to find the crisis not funny at all. Some fear the standoff could even delay wage payments, as is the case for Colin Allred of Texas.

Legal experts say that without a president, any action taken by the House could be overturned in higher courts.

For over 200 years, the House used the Constitution and a 1789 act for its organization. This statute, together with a precedent of March 4, 1869, establishes that the duty of the Chamber to organize itself by proceeding with the election of the president is a priority.

This precedent was reaffirmed on January 7, 1997, when Justice decided that the choice of the president of the Chamber had constitutional primacy over the vote on a resolution to postpone his election.

Given that history, some lawmakers are now questioning whether the chamber even exists. “We don’t really have a House of Representatives,” said Representative Ted Lieu, Democrat of California./NYT E W.POST