realme C30s: a thin and light cell phone for basic use | Analysis / Review

The realme C30s arrived on the Brazilian market at the end of 2022 along with the C33. It is a basic cell phone that has a lot in common with another previously released brand, the realme C30. Is it worth the purchase or do you have better options from Samsung and Motorola? Let’s check.
The design of the realme C30s is very reminiscent of the C30, with the difference that the vertical lines on the back are more discreet, but still help to make the cell phone less slippery. It is thinner and lighter than most basic cell phones on the market and this is one of its great attractions.
The multimedia part does not impress with its 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, IPS LCD panel and 60 Hz refresh rate. Realme’s basics have only one sound output and this limits the sound experience with mono audio that does not excite in power. The highs are more pronounced than other frequencies and cause distortion at maximum volume.
The realme C30s comes with Unisoc’s SC9863A chip, an old hardware that is still found in entry-level models like the Blu B9 launched in 2022 and the Nokia C30 in 2021. In this base we have 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which can be little for some. It suffers a lot in multitasking and reloads apps frequently.
The C30s has a 5,000 mAh battery, a standard size in the entry-level segment. It delivers decent autonomy and manages to spend all day away from sockets if you don’t demand too much from the device. The charger that comes with the device delivers a maximum power of 10W and takes almost 3 hours to fully fill the battery.
There’s only one camera on the back that does the basics, but the background blur via software doesn’t have many flaws. Night shots suffer from noise and the night mode doesn’t help as much. The front makes good selfies during the day and is not below the competition at night. The camcorder is basic, suffers from shakes, lacks fast focus and captures mono sound.
Is it worth buying the realme C30s? If it’s cheaper than Samsung and Motorola basics, like the Galaxy A03 or the Moto E32, it might be a good choice. Below you can find all the details of our full review:
The realme C30s arrived on the national market in November 2022 by BRL 999. It can currently be found in deals below: