realme C30s: a thin and light cell phone for basic use | Analysis / Review

The realme C30s arrived on the Brazilian market at the end of 2022 along with the C33. It is a basic cell phone that has a lot in common with another previously released brand, the realme C30. Is it worth the purchase or do you have better options from Samsung and Motorola? Let’s check.

The design of the realme C30s is very reminiscent of the C30, with the difference that the vertical lines on the back are more discreet, but still help to make the cell phone less slippery. It is thinner and lighter than most basic cell phones on the market and this is one of its great attractions.

The multimedia part does not impress with its 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, IPS LCD panel and 60 Hz refresh rate. Realme’s basics have only one sound output and this limits the sound experience with mono audio that does not excite in power. The highs are more pronounced than other frequencies and cause distortion at maximum volume.