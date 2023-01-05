Record hires director involved in bitcoin scandal

Record hired a director who was involved in a controversy related to the bitcoin scam. See who that person is.

Record hired Fabiano Freitas, one of the people who participated in the bitcoin scam, to work as the company’s national marketing director. Before the scandal in which he was involved, he had been dismissed as president of the channel in November 2023.

Even after all the controversy surrounding the case, he will return to Edir Macedo’s company, occupying an even greater position than the previous one. Apparently, the problems did not affect the decision on the Brazilian businessman.

Initially, the scandal was discovered at the end of last year, when the so-called “Bitcoin Pharaoh”, Glaidson Acásio dos Santos, would have deceived about 160 people to invest money in cryptocurrencies. Most of the investors were employees of Record and also members of the Universal Church.

bitcoin pharaoh

The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” was arrested in August 2021 by the Federal Police after being accused of creating a coup through a financial pyramid. In the coup applied by him, all victims who were influenced suffered a loss of R$ 8.7 million.

According to investigations by the Public Ministry, he attracted investors by promising a return of 10% per month. Generally, financial institutions pay this percentage to their users within one year. However, he never returned that amount to his customers, causing a huge loss. In addition to investors losing their savings, they became witnesses in the case.

Celebrities also fell for the scam

The scammer’s company was called “GAS Consultoria Bitcoin” and claimed to have more than 67,000 customers. Therefore, it was promised that 10% of the profits would be invested in cryptocurrencies. However, the company did not invest in bitcoin, but took the money from investors and passed it on to new customers, characterizing the pyramid.

It is important to note that some famous people also fell for the scam. See below which celebrities suffered damage:

Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo: loss of BRL 1.2 million;

Juliana Paes: BRL 500 thousand;

Luís Fabiano: BRL 280 thousand;

Murilo Rosa: BRL 460 thousand;

Rafael Portugal: BRL 1.2 million.

Image: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com