Redmi Note 12 5G, Pro and Pro Plus are launched in the global market with competitive prices

After several rumors and leaks, the Redmi Note 12 line was launched in India, marking its global launch. It consists of three devices: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro plus.
Among its highlights, there is an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a triple camera module and a competitive price, with the powerful variant impressing by bringing a 200 megapixel sensor.
02 Jan
31 Dec
The Redmi Note 12 line has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with support for 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR+10 and Dolby Vision, WideVine L1. There is also IP53 certification for resistance to liquids and dust.
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro bring MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS internal storage, while the Redmi Note 12 5G brings the Snapdragon 4 platform Gen 1 from Qualcomm with 6GB of RAM and 128 of internal storage
In cameras, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the big star with its 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor and optical image stabilization, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro variant, on the other hand, has the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization, while maintaining the auxiliary sensors of the Pro Plus. For selfies and video calls, both phones have a 16-megapixel front sensor.
The Redmi Note 12 5G has a 48-megapixel main sensor, with the auxiliaries being the same as in the Pro variants. However, its front sensor is only 13 megapixels.
For power, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a 4,980mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging, with Xiaomi claiming the charge goes from 0 to 100% in 19 minutes.
Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 5G both have 5,000mAh battery units, but the charging speed differs. While the first has a 67W charger, the second supports 33W.
On the operating system, the global Redmi Note 12 line comes standard with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface. Xiaomi promises two major Android updates and four years of support for security updates.
Technical specifications – Redmi Note 12 5G
76.21 x 165.88 x 7.98mm
- 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platform
- 4GB or 6GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- microSD card space
- 13 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 48 megapixel main sensor
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor
- 2 megapixel macro sensor
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
Technical specifications – Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform
- 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- microSD card space
- 16 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 50 megapixel main sensor
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor
- 2 megapixel macro sensor
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
Technical specifications – Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
- 6.67-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- microSD card space
- 16 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 200 megapixel main sensor
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor
- 2 megapixel macro sensor
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
price and availability
The Redmi Note 12 range has been announced in India and will reach more countries in the coming weeks. It is already available for pre-order and will hit stores in the country in January 11th.
Redmi Note 12 5G
- 4GB + 128GB – ₹16,499 (~R$1,070)
- 6GB + 128GB – ₹18,499 (~R$1,200)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB – ₹¥21,999 (~R$1,430)
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB – ₹23,999 (~R$1,560)
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB – ₹¥24,999 (~R$1,625)
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB – ₹29,999 (~R$1,950)
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB – ₹32,999 (~R$2,145)
see also
- The Redmi Note 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Redmi Note 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.