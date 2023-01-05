“Reference is Modrić”; New Grêmio reinforcement arrives choosing position to act in 2023

The young man, who was officially presented this morning, revealed his reference in world football and pointed out the position he prefers to play

the fan of Guild still enjoys the arrival of the center forward Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker, Tricolor’s main signing for the 2023 season, was presented last Wednesday night (4), at a major event held at Arena do Grêmio, which was attended by more than 30,000 spectators in the stands.

One day after “Pistoleiro”, Grêmio presented a new reinforcement this Thursday (5). the attacking midfielder Gustavinho21 years old, created from the base of America-MGwho signed a season-long loan deal with Tricolor, wants to prove that he is not just a bet for the Club for 2023.

“It’s a big moment in my life. I see it as a great opportunity. I arrive with a lot of desire and interest to show my football. Show that I am not a promise, but a reality“, said Gustavinho, who pointed his inspiration in world football and uses as an example.

“A player that I have as a reference is Luka Modrić, from Croatia“, highlighted the attacking midfielder. Happy with the opportunity to help in a year of reconstruction for Grêmio, Gustavinho gave a “tip” to coach Renato Portaluppi and explained in which position he prefers to play within the four lines.

“I’m an attacking midfielder, my last season at América I played more on the right side, open. Short and constructing game. I’m an up-and-coming player, a skilled player“, guaranteed the young man, who received the shirt number 17 from the hands of vice president of football Paulo Caleffi, and director of football, Antônio Brum.