Regiane Alves will be a victim of domestic violence

Back in Globo’s soap operas since participating in Além da Ilusion, Regiane Alves will live in an abusive relationship in Vai na Fé. In the next soap opera at seven, the actress will be Clara and will have a marriage full of problems with Theo (Emilio Dantas). The villain will mistreat you daily and cause you a lot of unhappiness.

In an interview with the column Telinha, from the newspaper Extra, Regiane revealed that she was inspired by the character of Nicole Kidman, from the series Big Little Lies, to live the dondoca. In the American plot, the blonde is a victim of domestic violence by her husband Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

“I thought a lot about the series ‘Big little lies’ and Nicole Kidman’s character who has a super strange relationship with her husband, which involves fear and lust. She wants to get out of that situation. I mirrored that character a lot”, said Regiane. The actress even gave a spoiler of what the public will see in her character scenes: “She goes through situations that, at some point, a woman has already lived in a relationship with a man”, she added.

Linked to the situation with her husband, Clara will have problems dealing with the couple’s son, Rafa (Caio Manhente). The young man will suffer from depression, but the dondoca is so surrounded by futilities that she will barely have time to help him.

Go in Faith premieres on January 16

Successor of Cara e Coragem on Globo’s seven o’clock band, Rosane Svartman’s plot tells the story of Sol (Sheron Menezzes), a lunchbox seller who decides to return to singing as a backing vocalist to support her family.

However, being evangelical, the protagonist will face some resistance from her family to work alongside singer Lui Lorenzo (José Loreto).