Released the verb, the five-time champion Vampeta blasted his teammates and said something very heavy

January 04, 2023 · 02:30 pm

The mood is one of dismay around the world. In the round of the European national championships, a minute of silence, applause, shouts in honor of Skin. The King of Football, who died last Thursday (29), still inspires many people around the planet. Three-time world champion for Brazilian Teamthe athlete of the century was also world champion for saintsin 1962 and 1963, being the highlight in both achievements of Peixe.

With his death, only two members of the alvinegro praiano’s magical quintet of the 60’s are still alive: pepe and Mengalvio. The first, including, was world champion in 1958 alongside the King of Football. And the president of Peixe, Andres Rueda, heard a request from Pelé’s family to retire the club’s historic number 10 shirt. However, in an old video where he gave an interview, Pelé demonstrated that he was against the attitude of retiring his historic number.

Vampeta is Corinthians idol

Of the world champion players for Brazilian Teamonly two were present at the Vila Belmiroduring the funeral procession of the former number 10 shirt: Clodoaldo (1970) and Mauro Silva (1994). With always controversial and spicy declarations, the former midfielder vampet, who was part of the winning squad in 2002, was not present at the funeral. Working from the studios of a Brazilian radio station, “Velho Vamp” harshly criticized his former teammates.

Left even for the King

– I’ll tell you the truth. It’s a sad moment. But soccer players here in Brazil, especially the big stars, if they don’t pay, they won’t. You mentioned the tribute to Pelé in Qatar. Those guys sitting over there, Lothar Matthaus, Javier Zanetti, everyone is getting. If they don’t take a coin, they won’t. Pelé himself in life, if he didn’t pay, he wouldn’t – said the idol of Corinthians. Other Timão idols were present at the funeral, such as Grandchild and Marcelinho Carioca (passing through saints in 1994 and 2001, respectively), in addition to Emerson Sheik.