Relive some amazing moments from the Emmy Awards

With the end of 2022, the season of the most famous awards in the world began. Despite only happening in the month of April 2023, the Emmy Awards is part of these great prizes. The Emmy is aimed at television shows and all the professionals who work on them.

People don’t always end up finding the nominees in certain categories fair, much less some winners. In addition, certain winners surprise the public, usually because they are considered the underdogs of the competition.

With that in mind, we have listed for you some surprises from recent years at the Emmy Awards. Check it out below!

Check out some of the biggest surprises from the Emmy Awards:

Category: Best Lead Actress in a Drama (2005):

This was a category that left everyone shocked with the result that year. In this category, renowned actresses from the United States were competing, such as Glenn Close and Jennifer Garner, in addition to Frances Conroy and Mariska Hargitay. However, the winner in this category was Patrícia Arquette with her role in “Medium”.

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (2007):

Also in the drama category, another big surprise was to see Katherine Heigl crowned for her role in “Grey’s Anatomy“.

That year, the actress competed with some colleagues from the series like Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson, as well as Aida Turturro and Lorraine Bracco from “Sopranos”, a series that was in its last season that same year.

Category: Best Lead Actress in a Comedy (2007):

The year 2007 can be considered the year of the most shocking surprises at the awards, where several underdogs ended up taking the award home, such as America Ferrera from “Ugly Betty”. Also competing in this category were actresses: Tina Fey, Mary-Louise Parker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Felicity Huffman.

Category: Best Lead Actress in a Drama (2010):

This category always has a lot to talk about among the public, and, once again, Glenn Close is competing in the category, along with Connie Britton, January Jones and Julianna Margulies. However, the actress who received the trophy was Kyra Sedgwick because of her role in “The Closer”.

Category: Best Lead Actor in a Comedy (2011):

At that time, the series starring Steve Carell, “The Office“, was entering its final season, so it was expected that the actor would win. However, this did not happen, and who took the Emmy statuette home was Jim Parsons, due to his role in “The Big Bang Theory”.