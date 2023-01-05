Remake with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Starts Filming Soon

A new “Ocean’s Eleven” movie, starring Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) and Ryan Gosling (“The Hidden Agent”), is scheduled to begin filming this spring, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance.

The website that details film and TV projects that are currently in pre-production and active development for industry professionals describes the film as a “remake of the original ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ set in Europe in the 1960s, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.“

The website states that filming is set to begin on March 6, 2023, with the location yet to be confirmed.

The film will be directed by jay roachwho previously worked with Robbie in “O Escândalo”, and will have a script by Carrie Solomon. Previously, the film was shot as a prequel to the franchise, but now it looks like it will be one. remake from the 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and dean martin.

Robbie is producing the project with Tom Ackerleyhis partner in the production company LuckyChap. roach is also producing the feature along with her executive at Delirious Media, Michelle Graham.

The investment in the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise may be an attempt by the new direction of Warner Bros. Discovery to gross as much as possible, as the franchise has always been a box office success.

Even the most recent sequel, “The Ocean’s 8,” which wasn’t a huge hit, managed to pay for itself four times over, making $297.7 million at the worldwide box office on a $70 million budget.

“Men’s Eleven” accompanies Danny Ocean (George Clooney), a man who starts planning his next crime less than 24 hours after leaving the New Jersey penitentiary. The plan is simple: rob three Las Vegas casinos in just one night, in the midst of a world heavyweight title fight. The protagonist gathers a team of 11 specialists to help him with his plan, always following three basic rules: don’t hurt anyone, don’t steal from someone who doesn’t really deserve it, and follow the plan as if you have nothing to lose.

The feature of stevenSoderbergh (“Kimi: Someone’s Listening”) has spawned other films, including “The Ocean’s 8,” which depicts an epic heist during the Met’s annual ball. The cast has Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”), Cate Blanchett (“Thor: Ragnarok”), Rihanna (“Guava Island”), Awkwafina (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Sarah Paulson (“Flee”), Anne Hathaway (“Interstellar”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Mindy Kaling (“I never…”).

