Remix of Rema with Selena Gomez reaches best position on Spotify since its release

In October 2021 the single “Calm Dawn”, success between SElena Gomez and Rema, began to gain prominence on digital platforms, mainly on Spotify. The Hit that debuted at 130th position, reached the mark of 2.860 million streams in the last twenty-four hours, reaching 12th position on the morning of this Wednesday (04th), and the song entered the top 50 of Spotify Global . remix version of “Calm Dawn” was released on August 25 (2022), since then it has been conquering fans and admirers of the work of both and establishing itself among the best songs of today.

Watch “Calm Dawn” on YouTube. (Playback/YouTube/Selena Gomez)

Recently, the 20-year-old rapper was crowned Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist, a highlight previously awarded to Billie Eilish, Khalid & HER Apple Music also announced the Nigerian afropop rapper as the latest addition to the program “Up Next”, a monthly initiative by Apple Music focused on identifying, showcasing and elevating the talent of rising stars. Rema commented on this news in a gratifying way about this achievement:

“Being recognized by Apple as their ‘Up Next’ artist is a huge milestone for me. I want to bring afrobeats to the world and now the world is listening. This is an honor and comes at a time when all the people of the world are coming together and uniting to fight for justice. This generation, my generation, is standing up and speaking out. And it’s amazing to see that. I’m on their side.” Rema said.

Since the debut of his EP “Rema” in March 2019, the singer has become the 18th World Artist on Apple Music based on his plays. We expect the same success with his partnership with Selena Gomez [“Calm Dawn”], that is being so resounding, becoming eligible to receive platinum certification, due to the more than 1 million copies sold in the United States alone.

Featured Photo: Selena Gomez and Rema. Playback/Billboard