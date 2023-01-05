Resurrection (2022)

Resurrection Original:Resurrection

Year:2022•Country:USA

Direction:Andrew Semans

Script:Andrew Semans

Production:Lia Buman, Tim Headington, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Alex Scharfman

Cast:Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper, Angela Wong Carbone, Josh Drennen, Rosemary Howard, Winsome Brown

There is a fine line that prevents Resurrection can be displayed in the program Supercine. Despite being tenuous, it has too much cerol which would make the possibility somewhat dangerous. Due to the title, cast, synopsis and the first hour of projection, it is a thriller deep involving traumas from an abusive relationship and the protagonist’s effort to try to avoid or eliminate the aggressor. It looks like a Sleeping with the enemy (Sleeping with the Enemy, 1991), but with a Julia Roberts more willing to eliminate her opponent rather than simply fake her own death. Now imagine if Martin had an obscure reason to maintain control over Sara, with the strings of a puppet from the Seventh Art field of oddities?

Of course, everything can be constructed as symbolism of another example of “gaslighting“, in which manipulation could be replaced by countless elements seen in our society: death threats, exploitation of weaknesses such as the suffering of children due to separation, emotional factors… Thus, the proposal of Andrew Semans it’s drinking from these sources, based on stories about submission and psychological disturbances, but going for something out of the ordinary. And when you reflect on these sources, you realize how much resurrection of the title has several layers happening at the same time, the main one will make you finish the movie in awe.

the great rebecca hall interprets Margareta successful executive who takes care of her 17-year-old daughter, Abbie (Grace Kaufman), while distracted by jogging and a routine of sexual encounters with your co-worker peter (Michael Esper). With a close eye on your commitments and advice to students and interns gwyn (Angela Wong Carbone) about her abusive relationship, Maggie seems to be in complete control of her life, without a boyfriend, without a father for Abbie, until she sees a familiar face at a lecture. This same subject will be seen in a clothing store in the mall and even in the park, causing discomfort and triggering old emotions.

From that reunion, with a difference of more than twenty years, Margaret enters a merry-go-round of despair, fearing for her daughter’s life and for the rapprochement of a character who left marks on her body, in addition to psychological trauma. Soon she will tell Gwyn her past, details of another life, and that will result in the listener’s and the viewer’s perplexed expression. david (Tim Roth in spectacular performance) won’t need to go after Maggie to take the reins again, nor will he make any effort, since events will fit perfectly into a sick puzzle. Her imposing presence, even at an advanced age, is already enough to bring the weariness of the protagonist, in professional and social decline.

Rivaling with Men in your proposal, Resurrection It easily takes its place among the highlights of 2022. It would have an even better result if it were a little leaner, without some excesses that hinder the dynamics of the plot. In any case, the message, even in an odd handwriting, should be praised.



