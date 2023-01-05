After taking a poll on social networks to define the tribute, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, participated in a ceremony to rename the stretch of the avenue that passes through Maracanã as “King Pelé”.

The stretch is part of the access to Maracanã and is called Avenida Presidente Castelo Branco, better known as Radial Oeste.

The decree was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. The text highlights the historical importance of the stadium, the “temple of Brazilian football”, and its relationship with Pelé’s history, citing the ‘Gol de Placa’, the thousand goal and the contributions to football and to the image of Brazil in the world .

The plaque does not display the date of death, replaced by the infinity symbol.

After announcing that the name would be just Avenida Pelé, the mayor held a poll on Twitter and the name Avenida Rei Pelé received 88% of the votes.

Currently, Avenida is called Presidente Castelo Branco, who governed Brazil between 1964 and 1967, being the first president of the Military Dictatorship.

The official ceremony took place today on the way down the UERJ ramp, which falls in front of Maracanã.

Rio inaugurates sign and renames street that surrounds Maracanã to Rei Pelé Image: Photo: Beth Santos

Avenida Rei Pele An honor to have part of “my address” with this tribute to the Greatest of All Time. pic.twitter.com/IwxqibaICL — Maracanã (@maracana) January 4, 2023

The renamed stretch was just the closest to Maracanã. That’s because there’s a law that doesn’t allow changing the names of baptized streets for more than 20 years without public hearings.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.