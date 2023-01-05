Rodrygo scores a great goal, pays homage to Pelé and takes Real Madrid out of trouble in the Copa del Rey

Rodrygo scored a beautiful goal in the second half and was instrumental in Real Madrid’s victory

O Real Madrid was far from having a good performance, but managed win O cacereñothis Tuesday (3), by 1 to 0, away from home, in a single confrontation for the third phase of the King’s Cup. The goal was scored by Rodrygo, who lined up on the right side and scored for the visiting team. The ‘Rayo’ also honored King Pelé in the celebration.

How was the match?

As expected, Cacereño went after Real Madrid from the first minutes. With a stadium with capacity for just over 7,000 people, but packed with fans and excited by the opportunity to face a giant of world football, the modest home team played on equal terms with the meringues.

With high scoring from the start, Cacereño smothered Real Madrid’s ball output, which could not breathe or even organize itself on the field. It was clear that Carlo Ancelotti’s team was feeling the effects of playing on a pitch that was far from ideal.

The ball looked ‘alive’ at Real Madrid’s foot. In the first 45 minutes, even with names like Hazard, Rodrygo and Asensio, they practically did not threaten Cacereño’s goal. On the other side, the modest rival ‘bited’ every ball and tried to endanger Lunin’s goal.

With a line of four midfielders, Manchón as a central midfielder and David Grande in the reference, Cacereño bet on intense movement and concentrated a good part of the attacks on the left side, in addition to betting on finishes from outside the area.

But, despite the excitement in the stands and Cacereño’s commitment, the duel went into halftime with no goals and practically no danger required of the two goalkeepers on the field.

The second leg was even more complicated for Real Madrid. The Cacereño seemed a little less rushed in creation and in fact started to prowl more around the meringue area. However, the hosts still lacked greater finishing power.

The merengue team only managed to scare in the 14th minute with a shot by Asensio saved by the goalkeeper, but they continued to suffer on the pitch and were not even a shadow of the team that won the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga in recent months.

The suffocation on Real Madrid’s side only ended in the 23rd minute of the second half. Rodrygo made a beautiful individual shot on the right side, left three markers behind and scored a great goal to make it 1-0 for the visiting team in the Copa del Rey.

‘Rayo’ celebrated with a punch in the air in honor of King Pelé, who died last Thursday (28). From then on, the duel took a turn. Cacereño despaired and tried to suffocate Real Madrid, who used all their experience to lock up the ball and give the boys from the B team new chances.

There were practically no more chances to score and, despite the scares and poor performance, Real Madrid advanced to the next stage of the Copa del Rey.

It went well: Rodrygo

‘Rayo’ had one of the few moments of lucidity on the field when he scored a beautiful goal in Real Madrid’s victory in the King’s Cup. As a bonus, the former Santos player paid tribute to Pelé at the celebration.

Sorry: Tchouaméni

The jewel of the French national team was swallowed up by Cacereño’s midfield in the first half. Slow, the midfielder received a yellow card after a hard challenge and was pulled out during the break for Valverde to come on.

upcoming appointments

Cacereño’s next challenge will take place away from home, against Montijo, on January 7th. Real Madrid will face Villarreal, on the same day, at 12:15 pm, in LaLiga. The duel will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Technical data: Cacereño 0 x 1 Real Madrid

cacereño: Jiménez; Aguado Garcia, Josin, Molina Barrancos, Mendy (Soto); Mora (Torres), Télles (Bermu), Clausí, Tamayo (Lucio), Manchón and David Grande (Solano). Technician: Julio Cobos.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Militão (Rüdiger), Nacho (Vallejo), Odriozola; Onions. Tchouaméni (Valverde), Camavinga; Asensio (Arribas), Hazard (Álvaro) and Rodrygo. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.