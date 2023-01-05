Ronaldo, Cafu, Kaká, Ronaldinho, Dunga? The explanation for the absence, for the contempt of the world champions in the goodbye to Pelé – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Like everything else in Pelé’s life, until the end of his life he had no secret.

A month ago his health entered the final phase of decline. Published worldwide. Colon cancer had spread to other organs. Chemotherapy was no longer working.

The King’s agony reached Qatar, where the Cup was being disputed. As well as the whole world.

Until, on December 29, he died.

Contrary to what happens in the United States and Europe, Edson Arantes do Nascimento’s body was embalmed. That is, he could have been exposed for a longer time, so that the player received all the honors he deserved.

Pelé arrived at the wake, as scheduled, at 10 am yesterday, the 2nd.

And it was like this until today, at 10 am, January 3rd. He paraded in an open car through Santos, passing in front of his mother’s house, Dona Celeste, at her 100th birthday.

Until he reached the vertical cemetery, where he chose to rest. His tomb will be on the 1st floor, surrounded in a memorial fair.

The story of the greatest player of all time has ended.

There was plenty of room for anyone who wanted to say goodbye to Vila Belmiro.

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino…

But it opened space for a question that cannot be silenced.

Why weren’t the country’s important players present at the last farewell, the demonstration of respect, of gratitude for everything that Pelé did on and off the field for them?

Inside the field it has already been exploited to exhaustion. A fundamental player for Brazil to win the first Cup, putting an end to the complex of stray football in this country, which had only lost World Cups since 1930. Even the one promoted at home, in 1950, was a source of frustration, with the defeat in final for Uruguay.

Everything changed for good in 1958, thanks to a boy aged 17 years and eight months. Then, in 1962, Brazil was already viewed with great respect. And, with Pelé injured, Garrincha took the lead. Then, in 1970, the definitive conquest of Jules Rimet, in Mexico.

1,283 goals, two World Cups, two Libertadores, ten Paulistas, North American champion with Cosmos. All data decorated.

Pelé made players born in this country to be much more valued, which is already a gigantic feat.

But off the field he was fundamental, in 1998, when he took over the Extraordinary Ministry of Sports, appointed by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. FHC needed someone with the scale of Pelé to face the club directors and change the sports legislation, ending the Pass Law, which tied athletes to teams.

“I’m going to put an end to slavery”, he promised me, in Brasilia, in an interview that, for me, was historic.

And so it was.

Players who enjoy the possibility of getting rich in Europe or anywhere in the world, or even in Brazil, owe it to Pelé not to be “slaves” to any club. And they can be transferred wherever they want.





Explained all this, now, the most important part of this text.

Why Ronaldo Fenômeno, Cafu, Dunga…

Roberto Carlos, Marcos, Rivaldo…

Romário, Bebeto, Ronaldinho Gaucho…

Didn’t Kaká, Taffarel, Jorginho show up at the wake?

The current players of the Brazilian national team, who disappointed in Qatar, have the excuse that they are disputing European championships. Although they could take a flight right after their departures, come on Monday, say goodbye to Pelé and leave at dawn today.

It was a matter of understanding the historical obligation they had towards Pelé. But advisers, agents and people who live off their talents declined to explain.

Neymar was banned from coming to PSG. Due to everything happening on New Year’s Eve, the French press was already demanding the club not to release the striker to return to Brazil, after his childish expulsion against Strasbourg, on December 28th. And the suspension was precisely against Lens, on January 1st.

During the end of year festivities, it was common for Neymar to return to Brazil to enjoy them. He had to stay in France.

The vast majority of others limited themselves to posting a photo of Pelé on the internet and writing some praise for him. Action that takes three minutes, if that, and life that goes on.

The ingratitude, selfishness and alienation of the current generation of Brazilian stars are nothing new. Even on account of the failure in Qatar.

But the excuse of the four-time champions, the five-time champions, duly retired, not saying goodbye to Pelé refers to something that seemed forgotten.

Only it wasn’t.





Pelé’s predictions about the possible winners of the 1994 and 2002 World Cups.

The best player of all time didn’t shy away from interviews and couldn’t escape the predictable question about who was the favorite to win the World Cups and how Brazil got to the competitions.

In 1994, the Brazilian team arrived discredited in the United States. It made, until then, the worst Elimination of its history.

And Pelé nailed that Colombia should be the champion. He didn’t believe in Brazil.

His words irritated and hurt the national team players. Mostly Romario. When Parreira and Zagallo’s team won the tetra, there was no pardon for Pelé.

In 2002, the same plot.

Brazil badly in the Qualifiers. Pelé believed that Argentina and France had conditions to be champions and did not believe in Felipão’s team.

Once again, it was the reason for the anger of the athletes.

The hurt persisted.

And it came to light where least expected.

Galvão Bueno, who was the voice of the national team, when Globo maintained the monopoly of football, always had a lot of access to the backstage of Brazil. He had access to the secrets of coaches and athletes, as he keeps repeating on his podcast.

And he let it slip spontaneously, on November 19, 2008. At the inauguration of the Bezerrão stadium, in the Federal District, in the middle of the microphone of the Rio station.

Pelé was chosen to kick off the match.

And Galvão described what happened like this.

“There was a time of a certain tantrum by the players of the selection with Pelé. The players were not big enough to understand what this man in the center of the field means.

“A man dear, adored, revered, recognized throughout the world. And God wanted him to be born in Brazil, born in Três Corações, in Minas Gerais. And that he rose to the height of glory with the shirts of Santos and the Brazilian national team.

“There’s Edson Arantes do Nascimento, King Pelé, the greatest player of all time. And how beautiful it is to see each of the Brazilian team players going to hug Pelé.

“That moment was missing in Brazilian football.

“One thing that made football lovers very sad to see that they didn’t want to receive the 2002 cup from Pelé.”





Galvão revealed how far Felipão’s team was hurt.

Pelé ended up being one of the people who presented the cup, alongside former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Felipão went straight to the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, when he took a family vacation in Valle Nevado, right after the Japan Cup.

“Pelé doesn’t know anything about football. If you want to win something, do exactly the opposite of what he says. Everything he analyzes happens in reverse.”

That was the feeling of the Scolari Family.

Before, the leader of the selection in the tetra, in 2005, showed his hurt.

“The quiet Pelé is a poet”, he said, among other insults.

I was in Doha, the capital of Qatar. During the Cup there was a tribute to Pelé, who was sick, promoted by Conmebol.

Ronaldo Fenômeno, Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Cafu and Rivaldo were invited.

They didn’t show up.

Who spoke in honor of Pelé was Zanetti, historic right-back.

From Argentina!

Compelling.

Mauro Silva, fourth and vice-president of the Paulista Football Federation, was an exception at the wake.

The others who won the World Cup for the fourth and fifth time with the yellow shirt that Pelé enshrined did not appear.





To the astonishment of hundreds of journalists from abroad who came to cover the wake.

But Brazil’s great players decided that way.

Turn your back on the best of them all.

Who opened the way for them to become millionaires.

They had “other commitments”.

Embarrassing contempt.

But it’s just reality…



Fans and family say goodbye to Pelé in the last hours of the procession in Santos



