Russia sends ship with hypersonic missiles to the Atlantic – 01/04/2023 – World

Russia put a frigate armed with hypersonic missiles into operation for the first time and sent it on patrol in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, further raising military tensions with the West amid the Ukraine War.

The Admiral Gorchkov, one of two new frigates of this class already commissioned in the Russian Navy, left its port in Severomorsk (Arctic), the base of the Northern Fleet, according to President Vladimir Putin.

“This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system, the Tsirkon, which has no analogues,” Putin said in a video conference with the vessel’s captain, Igor Krokhmal, and Minister Serguei Choigu (Defence). “I want to wish the crew success in their service for the good of the motherland.”

The 3M22 Tsirkon (zircon in Russian) missile is one of the “invincible weapons”, as Putin called them when he unveiled them to the world in 2018. Propaganda aside, it is a system that causes concern in the West, and its development has been accelerated by the Russia already in the midst of preparations for the invasion of the neighbor.

It was designed as an anti-ship missile, but it can hit targets on land as well. In tests, it reached nine times the speed of sound (11 thousand km/h), but it is believed that it operates regularly less than that, being able to reach targets between 1,000 km and 1,500 km away.

It is not known whether Putin armed these Tsirkon with nuclear warheads, which would further increase the threat level of the frigate, which entered service in 2018. It can also be operated from submarines.

The missile can carry, according to Russian military experts based on unconfirmed data, 300 kg of explosives or an atomic bomb of 200 kt (a little more than ten times more powerful than that of Hiroshima).

More importantly, the Tsirkon can maneuver in the air, evading anti-aircraft defenses already heavily stunned by a shell at that speed. Naturally, nobody knows exactly its real functionality in the West, given that the tests were secret, but its potential is not ruled out.

It was not disclosed how many support ships will go on the mission. On her debut in 2018, the first Russian global circumnavigation since the 19th century, Admiral Gorchkov was accompanied by two vessels.

By indicating the frigate’s route, Putin is signaling long-range military capability as he faces criticism for his performance in Ukraine. It remains to be seen which ports will accept it for refueling with Russia in conflict: it has autonomy for about 7,500 km at full speed and 30 days at sea.

In Ukraine, the Kremlin is said to have used a hypersonic missile in combat, the Kinjal (Dagger), launched by MiG-31K fighters or Tu-22M3 bombers. The model, another weapon that can carry a nuclear warhead, differs from the Tsirkon by having a slightly larger payload and a simpler solid-fuel propulsion system.

The Tsirkon uses the so-called scramjet. Initially driven by a first-stage solid propellant, it drives a special engine that promotes the burning of liquid fuel in a compressed air chamber at supersonic speeds, then reaching the hypersonic level (five times louder).

Another type in the category is the so-called hypersonic glider, taken to final speed by a powerful rocket and then, as the name says, glides at very high speed in a maneuverable way, reaching its target with a nuclear warhead, conventional or just using its kinetic energy. .

Russia operates at least one regiment of this model, the Avangard (vanguard), which China also has. Beijing also says it operates anti-ship models similar to the Tsirkon. The US is running after the damage, after considering the value of hypersonics to be overestimated.

This year, the US Air Force managed to successfully test all stages of its hypersonic glider for the first time. Other countries say they have capabilities in between, such as Iran and North Korea, but little is known about the reality of the programs.