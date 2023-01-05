“Said with all the letters”; Jorge Jesus sends the real over Vítor Pereira in Flamengo and statement shakes the Nation

Coach Vítor Pereira will have the mission of commanding the Flamengo in 2023. In the season, the Rubro-Negro Carioca its main focus is the Club World Cup, but it will still seek to defend the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles. With that, the expectation is that the Portuguese coach will be highly demanded by the Flamengo fans for the big competitions.

However, the commander will have the endorsement of a recent idol in the history of Mengão. Journalist Renato Maurício Prado highlighted that Jorge Jesus, who led Fla, said that VP is the best Portuguese coach in Brazilian football, placing him ahead of Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras.

“Jorge Jesus, when he spoke to me in Rio de Janeiro, said with all the letters: ‘Of all the Portuguese here, Vítor Pereira is the best’. And there were, among others, Abel Ferreira and Luis Castro”told the journalist, exposing JJ’s opinion about the current Flamengo coach.

RMP still made a point of making an assessment and projection of what the commander can do in Rubro-Negro Carioca. “Vítor Pereira will have to adjust small things. He’s a guy who played six times against Flamengo last year. If there is a coach who has faced Flamengo a lot (it is Vítor Pereira) and it was seen that Corinthians was improving every game”.

“He has a very good vision of what are Flamengo’s flaws and problems that he will need to fix before imposing his own philosophy. The weak point may be this small adaptation that Vítor Pereira will need to make. It can move more than it should and it can be a problem”concluded the commentator.