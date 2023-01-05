“Salary + gloves, enough for free”; Above-average number 10 wants to play for Flamengo and sets up an official meeting with Braz

The year 2022 is in the past and now the intention of the Brazilian teams is to do their best in the pre-season, precisely to arrive at the competitions with everything and surprise, not least because the technical committee must carry out tests from the state level. It is worth remembering that the ball market is also hot, with everyone in Série A at least keeping an eye on possibilities to add quality.

In case of Flamengo, reinforcements are yet to arrive, especially with a view to the Club World Cup, so much so that the board does not want to waste even a minute in the search for high-level news. After the beginning of Vítor Pereira’s work, some needs became clear and the gringo authorized the contracting of some pieces that he considered important.

Along these lines, according to Argentine journalist Sebastián Srur, from Radio Continental, Rubro-Negro scheduled a meeting with Juan Quintero, now ex-River Plate, to discuss contract details. Thereby, Marcos Brazvice president of football, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the department, are going to Argentina on Friday (06).

Although, this meeting for the star is scheduled for Saturday (07), and the parties will discuss whether the midfielder’s bond will be for two or three years, in addition to discussing contractual terms and wages. It is worth mentioning that shirt number 10 would arrive for freeas his contract with the Argentines ended on December 31.

Currently not linked to any club, negotiations take place directly with Quintero’s agents. It is important to note that there are, however, the 29-year-old midfielder is very interested in moving to Rio de Janeiro to play for Flamengo from 2023. In 2022, the gringo entered the field 36 times, scored seven goals and provided seven assists for River Plate.