Sandra’s son predicts greater contact with Pelé’s family

Octávio Felinto, Pelé’s grandson and Sandra Regina’s son, said on his social networks that he expects greater contact with his uncles and other family members after the death of the King of Football.
Octávio and his brother, Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, were only with their grandfather once before visiting Albert Einstein Hospital, the day before Pelé’s death, on December 29. They came from the United States to São Paulo at the invitation of Kely Nascimento, one of the King’s daughters, and attended the wake and burial in Santos, between Monday and Tuesday.
What did Octavius say?
“I already had contact with my uncle Edinho once, when I was little, and my brother had contact with our uncle Joshua, but not like now. Now we talk. From now on, we can build a friendship like a family, me and my brother. God is very good, we don’t understand some moments, but God’s plans are bigger than ours, everything in his time. It was the moment that God chose to be together. If this is the moment, let’s enjoy it. And I get a lot of messages about this, about what we did [sair dos EUA para visitar o avô], but all people should be like that. Love builds, hate destroys. There is no reason to be proud, to create hurt, this will only harm you and your family, these are things of the past. And forgiveness is from now on.”
-
Gabriel and Octávio are the children of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, recognized as Pelé’s daughter in 1996 after a long legal battle.
- Sandra Regina was born in Guarujá (SP)on August 24, 1964 and is the daughter of the former player’s relationship with the maid Anisia Machado.
- In 2005, Sandra Regina discovered breast cancer that ended up metastasizing — when the disease spreads to other parts of the body — and died the following year from respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.