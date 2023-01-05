Sandra’s son predicts greater contact with Pelé’s family

Octávio Felinto, Pelé’s grandson and Sandra Regina’s son, said on his social networks that he expects greater contact with his uncles and other family members after the death of the King of Football.

Octávio and his brother, Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, were only with their grandfather once before visiting Albert Einstein Hospital, the day before Pelé’s death, on December 29. They came from the United States to São Paulo at the invitation of Kely Nascimento, one of the King’s daughters, and attended the wake and burial in Santos, between Monday and Tuesday.

What did Octavius ​​say?

“I already had contact with my uncle Edinho once, when I was little, and my brother had contact with our uncle Joshua, but not like now. Now we talk. From now on, we can build a friendship like a family, me and my brother. God is very good, we don’t understand some moments, but God’s plans are bigger than ours, everything in his time. It was the moment that God chose to be together. If this is the moment, let’s enjoy it. And I get a lot of messages about this, about what we did [sair dos EUA para visitar o avô], but all people should be like that. Love builds, hate destroys. There is no reason to be proud, to create hurt, this will only harm you and your family, these are things of the past. And forgiveness is from now on.”