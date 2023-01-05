Santos beats São Raimundo in the opening of the Copinha

O saints debuted this Wednesday at the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr. At the Bruno José Daniel stadium, in Santo André, Meninos da Vila beat São Raimundo-RR by 3-1 and took the lead in group 26, with three points.

Before the match, the players, in the center of the pitch, paid tribute to King Pelé, who died at the age of 82, on December 29th. In addition, the duel had a break at 10 minutes, in allusion to the shirt used by Pelé, to applaud the idol.

Still in the group of the Santos team, Santo André and Falcon play the last game in the bracket. Now, Meninos da Vila return to the field next Saturday, against Falcon, at 3:15 pm (Brasília time). Meanwhile, São Raimundo-RR faces Santo André, on the same day, at 1 pm.

FOR YOU, KING SKIN! 👑 In Santos’ first game after King Pelé left, #Boys from the village beat São Raimundo by 3 to 1 in the debut of the # Cup. Deivid, Fernandinho and Paulo César scored the Santos goals! Three black and white goals for our legend from Três Corações. 🤍🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/staZOvEBbh — Santos FC (@SantosFC) January 4, 2023

The game between Santos x São Raimundo-RR

First time

Six minutes into the first half, Balão took a long shot and ended up sending it over São Raimundo’s goal. After the stoppage of 10 minutes, Deivid received it in the area and sent it out, with danger. Afterwards, Kevyson crossed in the area to Balão, who sent it in the corner, on the outside.

São Raimundo, in turn, had their best chance, in the 16th minute, but Edu Araujo won. Soon after, Kevyson offered another good ball to Fernandinho, who kicked it out. After pressure from Orlando Ribeiro’s team, it was in a failure of the roraimense team’s defense that Peixe opened the scoring.

Cadu kicked forward, the defense was unable to move away and Deivid took advantage of the empty net to head in and swing the net. At the celebration, he honored Pelé with the famous punch in the air. Before the end of the first half, Cadu made a beautiful launch for Fernandinho, who finished strong for the goal and increased the score, in the 39th minute.

Second time

Santos almost scored the third early in the second half. First, Patati, who replaced Hyan, took a free kick and sent it close to the opponent’s goal. Then, at four minutes, Deivid hit the post, but on the rebound, Fernandinho was unable to complete successfully.

Shortly after, Edu Araujo worked to avoid the São Raimundo goal after Guilherme’s strong shot. At 26 minutes, the team from Roraima decreased. With a free kick, Diego sent a bomb straight over the barrier, with no chance for Edu.

Afterwards, Peixe hit the crossbar in a beautiful finish by Paulo César. Finally, at 29 minutes, Peixe scored the third. Fernandinho received a good pass on the right and played in the middle of the area for Paulo César to leave his in the game.

