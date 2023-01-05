Santos opponent in Copinha ‘loses his memory’ and repeats Marinho’s interview: “What team?”

Striker currently at Flamengo, and with a prominent passage through Santos, went viral when responding in a confused way to reporters in the past

For those who are not used to playing football, there is always a doubt about how the players manage to give an interview after the matches. Exhausted, sometimes upset with the results, and even so the sports professionals go to interviews with the press after 90 minutes of ball rolling. Despite the fact that the most famous athletes are prepared to respond to journalists’ questions in the best possible way, this reality is very different in the base categories.

Anyone watching the game between Santos and São Raimundo-RR this Wednesday (4th), for the first round of the Copinha, witnessed the first funny interview of this edition of the tournament. The young cassavaa fast striker who helped the northern team to the maximum in the confrontation, ended up forgetting your team name after the 3-1 loss to Meninos da Vila.

“He’s emotional, he’s recovering his air, just explain it to us here. He had been defending himself well, like Santos, until about 27, 30 minutes, when he concedes the goal, that seems to have destabilized the team.”commented the SporTV reporter.

“Which team?”replied the confused striker Macaxeira.

“Saint Raymond!”added the journalist.

The athlete from São Raimundo, then, swayed and lowered his head in a sign of extreme fatigue.

“Let’s let Macaxeira get some air, he’s really tired here. Thank you, Macaxeira. He’s going to the locker room.”concluded the sectorist.

On social networks, fans remembered other historic interviews of Brazilian football in which players also seemed to be confused. In 2015, striker Marinho managed to draw a game for Ceará, against Santa Cruz in Série B, in the last game of the confrontation. When taking off his shirt in celebration, the former Santos player took the third yellow card and was suspended in the next match. When he discovered the misfortune, in front of the press, he ended up uttering a surprising curse word: “I did not know!”