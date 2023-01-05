Santos terminates contract with Carlos Sánchez, and Uruguayan is announced by new club

The 38-year-old midfielder will defend Peñarol, from Uruguay, and leaves Peixe as the club’s top scorer

Carlos Sanchez is no longer a player saints. This Wednesday, Peixe announced the Termination of contract, in common agreement, with the 38-year-old player. According to the club, the midfielder “requested the anticipation of the end of the bond” which was valid until July 22 of this year.

The player arrived at Peixe in 2018, after playing for the world Cup from Russia, with the Uruguayan national team. With the Santos shirt, Sánchez competed 161 games, scored 32 goals and gave 22 assistance. Furthermore, it has become club’s top foreign goalscorer.

At the end of December, the midfielder was in negotiations with Peñarol-URU. Santos even released Sánchez to travel to Uruguay and negotiate with the club. This Wednesday (4), he was officially announced by the Uruguayan team with a contract valid for one year.

At the beginning of the pre-season work, the athlete presented a change in the heart. With that, he underwent extensive cardiological evaluation earlier in the week. However, new exams did not show changes that contraindicate training and games.

With this exit, Alvinegro Praiano suffers its Low Thursday for 2023. Right-backs Madson and Auro and midfielders Bruno Oliveira and Luan have also said goodbye to the squad.

Finally, Santos debuts in the Paulista championship on January 14, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time), against Mirasolin Vila Belmiro.