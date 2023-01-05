São Paulo Cup: Botafogo trains after thrashing in their debut, and João Felipe stands out in training on finishing

After the good victory in the debut in the São Paulo CupO under-20 of Botafogo already carried out an activity this Wednesday morning (4/1) in São Carlos. The athletes who played less than 45 minutes in the 4-0 defeat of Pinheirense went to the field to carry out physical training and specific work on attacking moves and finalizations.

The coach Thiago de Camillis commanded activity always charging a lot of intensity, attention and focus on decision making in the final third of the field.

Scorer of the last goal of the debut match, last Tuesday, the defensive midfielder Joao Felipe he had a good use in the finals and was highly praised by the technical commission during the activity. the attackers Fabian and Leo Pedro also stood out.

At the end of training, the alvinegro coach gathered the players in the center of the field for a brief conversation. The focus and seriousness of the team are very evident for those who are following closely. However, it is also undeniable to realize that the good performance in the debut left the climate much lighter in the entire delegation.

Also this Wednesday, the players will carry out another activity at the academy. The starters and players who played more than 45 minutes against Pinheirense stayed at the hotel doing regenerative work. Botafogo’s next game is on Friday, at 11 am, against São Carlos.

📺 FogãoNET chatted with Botafogo’s coach after the rout in the Copinha debut. Watch below: