São Paulo wakes up in the second half, scores 3-0 and wins in the Copinha

São Paulo started the search for the fifth title of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior with victory. On Wednesday night, Tricolor faced Porto Velho-RO, at the Municipal Stadium Bento de Abreu Sampaio Vidal, in Marília (SP), and won 3-0. The goals of the game were scored by Belém, Talles and Negrucci .

Thus, the team coached by former player Belletti takes the lead in Group 17 of the competition, with three points. On the other hand, Porto Velho suffers from the key. That’s because Marília and CSP-PB tied in the other group match and, thus, the Rondônia team is the only one still without a point.

For the second round of the Cup, therefore, São Paulo will face CSP-PB, at 9:45 pm (Brasília time) on Saturday, in Abreuzão. Earlier, starting at 7:30 pm, Porto Velho-RO will face the host Marília, in the same stadium.

After the first half of pressure, but without being able to score, São Paulo needed a minute in the second half to open the scoring. In a corner kick by Pedrinho, the ball was deflected off the first post and Belém appeared at the second post to head the ball into the back of the goal.

At 18 minutes, striker Talles scored the second for Tricolor. After a cross by Luís Felipe, from the left, goalkeeper Carlos Madeira failed to hold the ball, he released it himself in the throw and São Paulo’s number 9 took the opportunity to just push it towards the goal.

Eight minutes later, the club from São Paulo scared and almost scored the third. In a rehearsed play, Luiz Henrique took a free kick from the low right to the edge of the area. There was Maioli, who arrived hitting first and took ink from the opposing crossbar.

Finally, in the 36th minute of the second half, São Paulo scored for the third time and gave final numbers to the confrontation. Negrucci took a free-kick from the edge of the area with style, outside the barrier, and scored a great goal. The ball still hit the crossbar before going in.