See the celebrities who are getting married in 2023

Several celebrities have already started the year with the aim of getting married and planning the ceremony

With the arrival of the New Year, many couples are already starting to make future plans and even think about marriage. This is no different in the world of celebrities, even more so for couples who are already engaged and planning what they will do on the big day. Check out celebrities who are getting married in 2023 and other couples who are also thinking about marriage below.

The ex-BBB Hariany Almeida already started the year speaking at the ceremony. Last Monday, the 2nd, she declared herself to her boyfriend, the DJ Netto, on social media and told a little about the couple’s story, who are now thinking about marriage. “Now, I’m here, stopping to think that we were always saying: ‘next year we’re getting married’, and next year, in this case, has arrived! Happy 2023, our year, we’re getting married this year, do you realize? May God blind us because this year will be our year“, he wrote.

Still in the world of ex-BBBs, Paula Amorimwho participated in the reality show and won the 5th edition of On the edgealso from Globo, and Breno Simões said the wedding would be in 2023. They met at the 18th edition of Big Brother Brazil and they are together to this day. The engagement was in 2022 and, shortly afterwards, they became pregnant with Theotheir first child.

“We planned to get pregnant after the wedding, which was to take place this year. So, as much as we already talked about having children, the order was not quite like that“, said Paula, in conversation with Gshow made last year. “The wedding is next year, after Theo is born. Planning a wedding is a task that requires attention and can be a little stressful too.“, completed the former BBB, at the time. Theo was born on June 16, 2022.

the influencer Graciele Lacerda also joins the bridal team in 2023. In a conversation with her followers, she said she would start preparations for the ceremony with Zeze Di Camargo in this year. “Is it true that you are getting married this year? I admire you so much“, asked a fan, through Instagram. “Lie. I will start preparations next year“, she replied.

ENGAGED IN 2023

While they haven’t yet specified a date, other celebrity couples have recently gotten engaged. The actress Larissa Manoela was asked to marry André Luiz Frambach on December 19, on a trip to Fernando de Noronha. The request came shortly after the two started dating and generated buzz on social media and the artist’s family.

Silvanathe mother of the actress, unfollowed her daughter on social networks and stated that she has always been “very sensitive or susceptible to specific cues, which led me to realize that something was not right, so I never let my guard down and remain alert when I feel something is wrong“, without directly mentioning his daughter’s engagement.

In addition to Larissa, the actress caroline dallarosa also got engaged. The request took place on the same day as that of the former star of Carousel and friends celebrated the fact on the networks. “May this year be very blessed for everyone because I’m getting married! There’s crazy for everything. I love you, I love you and I love you,” Dallarosa wrote.

“Brides on the same day! Want more tune than Isaminda [fazendo referência as personagens das duas na novela Além da Ilusão]? I love you. The best brides. of stone and lime“, celebrated Larissa, in her friend’s publication, which showed her hand with the engagement ring.

Internationally, some celebrities also got engaged and are expected to get married soon. This is the case of megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The couple announced their engagement in January last year, and caused controversy by saying that they even drank each other’s blood after the long-awaited yes.

Besides them, the singer Perrie Edwards also got engaged to the football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The two announced their engagement in June last year and, so far, they also don’t have a specific date for the ceremony.