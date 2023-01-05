See what can cause eye color to change in adults

This is a question that few know, but changing eye colors can occur in adults! Even though it is determined by our genetics, our eye color may not be permanent.

Many people know that this statement applies to many babies during their first months and years of life. However, when we think about the adult stage, this does not pass through our imagination. In fact, this is a rare change, but it can happen. This is due to any injury, sun damage or infection.

Periodic visits to the ophthalmologist are essential for health care.

Eye color is often used by people when describing someone, being as striking as hair color or height. In early childhood, eye color can change. It often happens to babies, and in the first year of life changes in eye color can occur.

The main change in children occurs when they have blue eyes, and later they turn brown. The reasons for this fact are not known for sure, but researchers claim that this may be due to the amount of pigment in the eyes.

Melanin is the main pigment of our skin, and also of our eyes. Compared to blue eyes, brown eyes have a higher level of melanin. Scientists assume that this is due to genetic and environmental factors.

In adults, the main causes for changing eye colors are injuries, infections and sun damage. Singer David Bowie is one of the most famous examples. He took a blow to the head which caused a condition called anisocoria, leaving his pupil permanently dilated.

In this case, it wasn’t a change in the color of your iris. However, an alteration of this type can occur with injuries due to the leakage of blood through the eye, leading to the appearance of a stain that changes its color.

When an infection occurs, the eye ends up losing its pigmentation, as in the case of actress Mila Kunis. She suffered from chronic iritis, an inflammation of the iris, for many years. After having surgery to repair the problem, her eye changed color. Now, the actress has one green eye and one brown.

In addition, the Ebola virus is known to change the eye color of those infected. Brushfield spots can also appear in people with Down syndrome. Other causes of dark spots can be Lisch nodules, a common sign of the genetic condition neurofibromatosis.