See why Tumblr and Mozilla decided to team up with Mastodon

In the second week of December, Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, blocked the @joinmastodon account from the social network. This happened after a tweet that included a link to the recently registered Mastodon account, @ElonJet, to be shared.

The account in question (@ElonJet), on Mastodon, provided information on the trajectories of the flights of the private jet of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

However, Musk, during a live stream on Twitter, claimed to have made a mistake by blocking the @joinmastodon Twitter account. After all, the social network that had an average of 300,000 users now has more than 2.5 million active monthly accounts.

Among Twitter’s competitor users are important figures such as politicians, actors, writers, journalists and institutions.

Mozilla and Tumblr with Mastodon

Mozilla, creators of the Firefox web browser, announced the launch of an “instance” on Mastodon. The resource, that is, the instance works as if it were an email box.

Mozilla’s report explains that users of the new social network will join an instance so that there is communication between them. With this, Mozilla intends to contribute for the growth of a social space to be healthy and sustainable.

Furthermore, it states that it will do this regardless of profits and control. Therefore, having the intention only to help the new social network. However, this was not the only large company that declared support for Mastodon after the ban carried out by Elon Musk.

Matt Mullenweg, founder of the Tumblr microblog, also declared his support for the development of Mastodon’s technological resources and said that soon Tumblr will directly help in this advancement.

Musk and the locks

This is not the only Twitter account that Elon Musk blocks for not liking the posted tweets. Important journalists had their accounts suspended after criticizing Twitter or Elon Musk.

Even accounts that criticized Mastodon’s ban on Twitter were also banned. An example is the journalist of the The New York TimesRyan Mac, who was banned after commenting on changes Elon Musk made to Twitter’s usage policies.