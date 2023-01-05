Several mobile phones will no longer be able to use the app

WhatsApp will stop working on some phones. Check here if your cell phone is on the list and what to do.

WhatsApp announced at the end of 2022 that it will stop working on some types of cell phones from 2023. The reason is that the operating system of some models no longer supports recent updates to the world’s largest messaging application.

Band announces end of channel due to lack of audience and sponsors

To continue using WhatsApp in 2023, cell phones that have an operating system from Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1 will be required. It is worth remembering that Android 4.2 was released more than ten years ago and iOS 12.1 more than four years ago.

In this way, people who have cell phones with operating systems prior to these and want to continue using the messaging application will have to buy a new cell phone.

New government announces return of long-awaited social program

Some old cell phones from major brands such as Samsung, iPhone, LG and Sony will no longer receive operating system updates and, consequently, will lose access to WhatsApp. Between them:

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Trend Lite;

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C;

LG Enact;

LG Optimus 4X HD;

Sony Xperia Arc S;

Sony Xperia Miro.

Other older phones that are incompatible with updates also make this list.

Brazilians who declare income tax receive great news

But don’t worry, if your cell phone is no longer compatible with WhatsApp, you will receive a notification and some reminders informing you of the incompatibility.

New updates coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been announcing some news regarding its functions. One of them is a resource capable of blocking the famous “prints” of single-view photos and videos.

A new, more efficient feature for deleting messages was also announced. The purpose is to fix the error when you accidentally clicked “Delete for me” but actually wanted to “Delete for everyone”. When deleting the message, it will be possible to revert the incident up to 5 seconds later.

Brazilians who declare income tax receive great news

This feature was highly requested by users because many errors occur when deleting messages. Although the function has already been in testing for a few months, there is still no official date to release the update for everyone.

Image: Eliseu Geisler/shutterstock.com